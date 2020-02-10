After all this time, you might JonBenet RamseyIs the murderer of someone who once pretended to be a family friend?

In the latest episode of the podcast, JonBenét’s Death: The Last Suspects, an investigative team explores the connection between two business people and John Ramsey.

Among other things, John was an investor in “Pasta Jay”, a popular bouldering pizza restaurant run by his friend Jay Elowsky,

John and Jay are said to have been good friends and it was more than a simple business relationship. The Ramsey family was a regular in the restaurant and even ate there on Christmas Eve before JonBenet was murdered. In the days after her death, Elowsky set up John and Patsy to keep them out of the media.

But Elowsky’s desire to protect his friend from the press hit him.

“In 1997, Elowsky swung a baseball bat onto two men he believed to be photographers who molested Patsy. They turned out to be engineers, and in July of that year he pleaded guilty to committing an offense that was threatening “reports the reporter Andy Tillett Podcast.

That was just the beginning of Elowsky’s problems. Two years after this incident, Elowsky became a suspect for JonBenet’s murder.

“Pretty much out of the blue, the authorities received a letter asking them to look at Jay Elowsky. He claimed his handwriting was identical to the handwriting on the ransom – with examples,” Tillett continued. “This letter was sent by an employee at Pasta Jay’s – a man named Rick Gardiner, “

The police investigated the case, but Elowsky was quickly excluded, with a solid alibi that he was in Michigan on the night of the murder.

But that was not all. The handwriting experts showed great interest in the letter, in which they were warned against Elowsky – because this letter, which Gardiner wrote, also seemed to have many similarities to the letter in the ransom note. And suddenly Gardiner became a suspect.

The 65-year-old Gardiner still lives in Boulder – and his name is still on the list of unsolved suspects. Detectives working on the podcast were able to locate him and face the older man face to face. When they interviewed him, Gardiner referred to Elowsky and his dwindling restaurant.

“His restaurant was picked up and placed on the back of a truck. He loved his restaurant and lost his restaurant. I thought maybe he could have a grudge against the city if he allowed it. So I thought to myself, well, maybe he has a motive to kill JonBenet to get revenge for bouldering all over town. And that was my theory, ”Gardiner stated.

“I started looking around and when the ransom note came out, I started picking up little pieces of paper with his text on it,” Gardiner continued. “I started putting together a little book and I made sure that he wrote the ransom note. So that freaked me out. “

On June 10, 1999 there was a shocking encounter. Rick Gardiner attacked Jay Elowsky with a knife, claiming that his actions were guided by the ghosts of dead girls who demanded justice for JonBenet. A witness to the stabbing attempt told the police that Gardiner claimed: “The children cried out for revenge.” Gardiner was arrested and charged with a second degree crime.

After spending the afternoon with Gardiner, he finally agreed to give a sample of his DNA for testing.

The podcast “JonBenét’s Death: The Last Suspects” will air on Monday, February 10th.