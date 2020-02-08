SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A few days ago, in Brooklyn, Bob Myers realized what he had rarely seen as general manager of Golden State or even a busy sports agent: nobody wanted to be traded by the NBA’s worst team.

“This is unprecedented,” said Myers on Friday after discussing a large part of the Warriors squad this week.

The golden state distributed D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III, and Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves before the trading date for Andrew Wiggins and Draft Picks was set on Thursday, and then it would roll until 2022.

It was “bleak”, as Myers put it, after Golden State decided to pack so many players for new opportunities. He felt it. Trainers felt it. The young warriors said goodbye with all their hearts after building tight ties due to injuries from stars like Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and following Kevin Durant’s departure into the off-season to the Nets.

Myers appreciates that despite a 12:40 record that reached the last five NBA finals in a remarkable run with the 2015 championships (17 and 18), this group was so successful.

“I hope our environment makes me better, makes the players better. We talked about the difficulty of trading these people in Brooklyn the other day and someone said, “This is really tough for our culture,” and I said, “You know, what’s amazing, we have the worst record in the NBA. ” not a single player wanted to go. ‘This is unprecedented,’ said Myers, welcoming the role of trainer Steve Kerr and the support of owner Joe Lacob.

“I promise there are a lot of good players in many good teams who don’t want to be there. That says something about what Steve did with his team, what Joe did with what he provided for the players other than you I just don’t understand it. I promise you as an agent, trading appointment. I had people in really good teams who said ‘I don’t want to be here.’ … If our environment cannot improve people, we are doing something wrong. “

Now Golden State will look into the future and have the opportunity to take a lot of money into their hands this summer.

Despite all the changes, Myers still expects “we will still spend a lot”.

“As painful as it was to move and do some of these people, we thought we would have flexibility and maneuverability in our payrolls by summer 2020,” he said. “… But there are stages where you have to be responsible and just have to say:” Listen, we can do it, it will be painful in the short term, but maybe an opportunity to offer more freedom of choice in the future. “

To fill the roster on Friday, Golden State signed Ky Bowman and Marquese Chriss after previously parting with the G-League Warriors as a two-way player. Juan Toscano-Anderson was promoted by the G League Club.

“Sometimes you just do what you are doing and live with what comes after,” said Myers. “If it works, you will be applauded. And if not, you get criticized and that’s the job. “

Myers took a moment on Friday to consider how quickly things change in professional sports.

“I was here last year and thought we had the best record in the NBA, now we have the worst,” he said. “In 24 months. And our squad has lost Durant. It’s just crazy. “

