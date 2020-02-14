The Warriors women’s side has made a shambolic start to their NRL Nines campaign to win an exciting victory against the Roosters in Perth.

The Warriors had to play in the men’s team jerseys and without socks after leaving their gear bag in the team hotel.

Shontelle Stowers tries to win the Warriors against the Roosters.

But Justin Morgan’s squad had clearly emerged as they deepened under scorching conditions before a later attempt by Shontelle Stowers to capture a 13-8 win.

The news was not so good for the men’s team as they showed a faulty performance on the way to 34-0 against Newcastle in the same jerseys.

Despite the jersey supervision, the Warriors women came out strong and scored a penalty in the opening set before Huia Harding crashed.

An impressive demonstration of Zahara Temara’s strength and speed caused the roosters to strike back, but a failure of the conversion meant that the warriors went on to break 6-4.

The Warriors Womens Team left their jerseys in the hotel. The rugby league is back, baby 😂

– Tom Cosley (@tyhrblue), February 14, 2020

The Warriors bombed a golden chance to extend their lead before halftime after losing the ball in the first duel after a huge 40/20 from Charntay Poko.

And the roosters had them paid shortly after the restart when Kiwi Fern Kiana Takairangi put her side forward for the first time.

The Warriors men’s side was never in competition with the Knights.

While the match was played at 34 degrees, the Warriors looked faded in the second half as mistakes crept into their game.

But with two minutes on the clock, Stowers rushed into the race and raced 80 m to break the hearts of the roosters.

Kiana Takairangi runs away to score for the Roosters.

In the meantime, Stephen Kearney’s inexperienced team never really competed against the Kurt Gidley-inspired Knights, who competed in six unanswered attempts.

Gidley, who retired for the tournament, has been involved in several attempts, while former Warriors center-back Mason Lino also impressed by continually punishing the Warriors mistakes.

The heavy defeat gave the Warriors’ hopes of reaching the knockout phase a big blow before Saturday’s second pool game against the Roosters.

The women play tomorrow against St. George Illawarra and Brisbane. The two best teams qualify for the final.