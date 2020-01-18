advertisement

Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar during a tense exchange after the debate with a national television audience, in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand.

The Democratic President’s rivals are strong progressives who, on the campaign, had refused to attack each other for more than a year. But that changed on Monday when Warren said that during a private meeting between the two in 2018, he disagreed with her that a woman could win the presidency.

Sanders, a Vermont senator, denied this and did so during Tuesday night’s presidential debate, hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register, on February 3 in Iowa. Warren stood by her report and said it was time to deal with the bigger issues of sexism in politics.

This exchange only took a few minutes. But after the debate was over, Warren, a Massachusetts senator, approached Sanders, who held out his hand to make it tremble. Instead, she confronted him and the two chatted briefly.

Neither campaign would confirm what was said Tuesday night, but CNN released the audio Wednesday. When she refuses his outstretched hand, Warren repeats, “I think you called me a liar on national television.” Sanders gently brushes it with his hand and then says, “Let’s not do it now.”

“Do you want to have this discussion?” He continues. “We will have this discussion,” replied Warren. “At any time.”

Sanders then adds, “You called me a liar,” before concluding, “All right, let’s not do it now.”

The exchange was interrupted by his candidate and environmentalist Tom Steyer, who said “I don’t want to get in between” and greeted Sanders when the senator left. In Las Vegas, Steyer said on Wednesday that he had tried to offer a greeting and was clumsy thanks to both senators.

“Look, what’s going on between these two senators is between them. You know, it’s really a private thing. So I wouldn’t comment on that beforehand. I honestly think it’s between them, “he said.

Warrens and Sanders’ aides have tried for days to de-escalate the feud as some advanced fears that bad will between the two leading voices will ultimately harm both and could help more moderate Democratic presidents like former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The release of the audio should ensure that the political struggle continues – at least for the time being.

