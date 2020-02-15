CHAPEL HILL, NC – Last year may have been one of Warren Buffett’s worst.

We’ll only know for sure in Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett is Chairman and CEO and will publish his results on February 22nd. At that point, we’ll find out how much the company’s net asset value has grown over the past year. The company’s stock only gained 10.9% in 2019, 20.6 percentage points less than that of the S&P 500

Total return. Berkshire, whom I reached on February 10, did not want to comment or confirm when the letter to the shareholders would be published.

Buffett’s worst performance in a previous calendar year, measured by the difference between Berkshire’s net asset value and the S&P 500, was in 1999 when it lagged 20.5 percentage points.

Buffett could owe an explanation to his investors. This is why Wall Street is looking forward to its annual letter to shareholders, which is expected to be released along with corporate earnings.

Pay attention to comments in the following areas so that you understand what Buffett is likely to say and what this means for your investment strategy.

Does Buffett still subscribe to the Buffett indicator?

The so-called “Buffett indicator” is the ratio of the entire stock market to GDP. It got its name two decades ago when Buffett said that the ratio “is probably the best single measure of where the ratings are at any given time”.

Check out his upcoming letter to shareholders to see if Buffett’s approval of this indicator has changed not only in the past year but in the past decade given his recent failures. As you can see from this graph, the indicator has been above average for a number of years, even if the stock market has grown inexorably. At the end of 2019, the level was twice the average of seven decades and higher than any other year-end in the past seven decades – with only one threatening exception at the end of 1999 at the top of the internet bubble.

My guess is that Buffett, far from changing his approval of this indicator, will double. He built Berkshire Hathaway’s cash stack to a record $ 122 billion, which sends out a clearly bearish message. With interest rates so low, Buffett can only hope that the stock market will do better than the stock market with so much cash.

How ready are you to take the other side of a bet from the most successful investor still alive today? Remember that Buffett has increased its net asset value by 18.8% annually in Berkshire’s history over five decades, up from 9.7% annually for the S&P 500’s total return.

I’m also curious to see if Buffett responds to one of the most common criticisms of the Buffett indicator – that it has lost relevance because U.S. companies are now doing so much of their business outside of the U.S., although the premise of this argument is undeniably true – that USA companies are now more diversified globally than a few decades ago – this does not save the market from a declining forecast.

This is because a global Buffett indicator – the ratio of total global market capitalization to global GDP – is also currently at one of the highest levels. The only other persistent periods when this global quota was higher than today were in the late 1990s (when the internet bubble was expanding) and before the great recession in 2008.

These are dangerous precedents.

Bigger is not better

Also, see what comments Buffett is making about the difficulties he has in finding a company to invest in that is large enough to make a significant difference to the bottom line. He has referred to this issue in previous letters to shareholders, but it has not received the attention it deserves.

The size of Berkshire Hathaway is a big challenge for Buffett. That’s because the most undervalued companies aren’t big enough to interest him. And the companies that are big enough have been selected so strongly that there is only a slight undervaluation left.

The consequences of this challenge can be seen in Buffett’s falling alpha – his profit margin through an S&P 500 index fund. Note from the table opposite that its alpha shrinks steadily as we focus on more recent periods. In the past ten years, his alpha has even been negative.

Last 10 Years Last 20 Years Last 30 Years Annualized alpha of net asset value via S&P 500 since 1965 -1.5 percentage points +3.4 percentage points +5.3 percentage points +9.1 percentage points

So look for a bearish message from Buffett

The final result? The only real question is how bearish Buffett will be in his letter to shareholders. But a declining alpha in addition to a declining market must indeed lead to a bleak outlook.

I would like to be proven wrong, but I don’t hold my breath.

