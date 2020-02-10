About the publisher:

Many who posted comments on the article “Fair Government for Sumter PAC wants to oust incumbents” said that “throw the bums out”. This is very short-sighted.

The blind rejection of the three incumbents can lead to results that are worse than what we have today.

There is more than one Republican challenger for at least one seat on the commission. In this case, a blind counter-election to the incumbent can result in the incumbent winning the area code. If a single voter does not have the time and skills to sort the available candidate information, they must follow the PAC recommendations when voting in the Republican primary in August.

As for the removal of One Sumter, I think the main reason is that The Villages Developer wanted One Sumter a few years ago. However, if we did not have One Sumter today, depending on where you lived in the 2020 Sumter County election, you could vote for / against one or none of the commissioners. If One Sumter has left the 2022 election, you can vote again for one or for no commissioner. There are people who argue, “How many members of Congress can you vote for? All or just the one who represents your district? “; My answer is: Think of the Sumter County Commission as the United States Senate, where senators are elected nationwide.

John Kastura

Belvedere village