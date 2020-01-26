Warner, Fitzgerald on Ringer's list of the top QB receiver duos of the century

advertisement

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (left) celebrates with teammate Larry Fitzgerald, who competed with the Arizona Cardinals on January 3, 2009 against the Atlanta Falcons in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the Falcons 30-24. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

“What are the 10 best QB passport catcher duos since the turn of the century?”

Robert Mays of The Ringer wanted to answer this question. It takes into account statistics, overall game, connection and longevity when considering receivers from Marvin Harrison to Rob Gronkowski and passers-by from Aaron Rodgers to Daunte Culpepper.

Quarterback Kurt Warner and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who played together at the Arizona Cardinals from 2005 to 2009, took 7th place.

Warner and Fitzgerald have completed 39 touchdowns in these five seasons, but what Mays really noticed was the Cardinals’ Super Bowl XLIII run.

Fitzgerald had 546 yards and seven touchdowns in four playoff games – which Mays called “the most dominant off-season course of a receiver in NFL history” – since he caught almost everything in his general environment in different ways, flea-flickering, a catch-and-run in the middle of the field or a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

“Larry Fitzgerald was never covered, even if he was. And Warner knew it. “

Mays contained a video against the Carolina Panthers in which Fitzgerald broke an all-pro linebacker and another from the same game in one of his characteristic jump ball receptions. Mays also released a video of one of Fitzgerald’s Super Bowl touchdowns, comparing the recipient to “an ice skater spinning in the air”.

“Fitzgerald is perhaps the best jumping ball receiver that sport has ever seen.”

These are just a few memories that the NFL received from two of the best athletes to play their respective positions.

Warner, the 1999 and 2001 MVP and Super Bowl XXIV MVP, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Fitzgerald, who has the second most receptions and shipyards behind Jerry Rice, announced that he would return to the Cardinals for his 17th NFL season.

