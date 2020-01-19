Warner Bros. uses AI to decide which films to make

advertisement

Overall, it feels like the studios don’t trust their own judgment when it comes to producing films, and for some it’s hard to imagine given the flops that have come out in recent years. However, using AI to decide which films to make seems to be the beginning of a bad idea that could get worse as people continue to rely on the service with increasing frequency. As MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott mentioned, AI is currently quite limited because the founder of AI company Cynelitic had this to say:

“The system can calculate in seconds what a person has judged in terms of the overall rating of film packaging or the value of a star in days. Artificial intelligence sounds scary. But an AI can’t make creative decisions right now. What it does well is cracking numbers, breaking down huge amounts of data and showing patterns that would not be visible to humans. But you still need experience and gut instinct to make creative decisions. “

The good thing is that it is recognized that machines still don’t think around the corner or can become as creative or intuitive as people, but how much do you want to bet that at this point someone is working to create a more human AI? That being said, it’s still a bit annoying to give up on machines that used to be the only province of humans, since filmmaking requires a lot of dexterity and experience that many machines just don’t need. ‘t have. James Vincent from The Verge has more to say about this.

Machines will follow patterns, trends, and what has been seen in the past to make money, and unfortunately, this is not always the best pattern, as it is not a guarantee that people will see what films about this Selling time is time when humanity follows many patterns, but patterns are made to be disturbed. Allow an AI, a machine that basically looks for facts that can be analyzed to get the best result, to predict which films to make and when it’s no less crappy than if it had been man-made since then Even with patterns and hard data that are difficult or impossible to disprove, there are still many variables that need to be considered when creating a movie. Assessing a star’s value is more than just his past performance and current success. Some of the biggest stars have been the hardest hit in movies that should have made them bigger and solidified their legend in a different way. An AI tells a director or producer that it’s time to take this star, make this film, and do it. It’s going to be difficult to get a box office success, because basically it says “Let’s gamble”, only on one different and supposedly ordered and rational way, although the variables are still as loose as ever.

It ‘s not so much a condemnation of the AI ​​as a careful step forward that prevents me from really saying “yes, what a great idea”, since AI are not yet gory robots or crazy programs that do Want to liberate the world of mankind, and hopefully they never will be. But there is only a small part of the responsibility that people have been taking for so long, which seems troubling because, frankly, seeing or hearing something is not entirely encouraging. The old ways of doing things are by no means perfect, but they are practical and run under the motto “you win some, you lose some”. The instincts and experiences required to think, design, advance, cast, and then finish a film from front to back are best left in the hands of people, as it is a kind of touch-and- Go-Operation is about the sensitivity of a human being, not the cold efficiency of a machine that only thinks about profit and nothing else. That’s what Hollywood is all about making money and then turning back to invest everything in the big movies, but there’s a little more to it than anything Hollywood managers have to think about, what they do See people and want to see how they will implement it. As long as they don’t develop AI that brings in ideas and justifies them as more than just profits and losses, which hopefully will never be, this seems to be another step in the process to help maximize profits at best. CNet’s Jennifer Bisset has her own opinion.

