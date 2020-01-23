Warner Bros. Reviving 'Justice League Dark' with J.J. Abrams' bad robot

advertisement

As we have seen over the years, creating a “universe” around land is a daunting task, watching how Universal begins to falter with its “dark universe” and how Warner Bros. sees Zack Snyder’s long-term plans for several DC adaptions while Sony accidentally got successful with Venom. The biggest lessons we’ve learned from this are not to rush – which is difficult to perform immediately given the hot space and pressure that many executives face – and not to put everything in one filmmaker.

Warner Bros. was the first to take a step back, revising his plans, and executing piece by piece instead of running to catch up with Marvel. After returning to the drawing board and having had several solo films successful (Joker could win several Oscars), they begin to build a Harley Quinn universe while James Gunn develops a restart of Suicide Squad.

Even more exciting is Deadline reporting that Warners is ready to revive Justice League Dark and its many malicious characters.

The studio, which was once headed by Guillermo del Toro, is said to offer the Star Wars filmmaker government affairs J.J. Abrams and be Bad robot, who supposedly develops both TV and film for the property.

The site describes the possible characters that could receive the live action treatment: “Justice League Dark (or the JLD team) first appeared in the September 2011 edition of Justice League Dark # 1 with such superheroes, mostly occult and unusual Characters like John Constantine, Mystic and fortune teller Madame Xanadu, dead man, shadow, the Man in Change, and Zatanna,

“The squad is much bigger and the members joined later Swamp Thing will be added in issue 19. Other members of JLD are Andrew Bennett (a centuries-old vampire), Black orchid (a shapeshifter), Doctor crap (a spy who worked for the villain Felix Faust), Frankenstein (a learned creature), Pandora (based on the Greek character), Nightmare Nurse (a healer of supernatural wounds), among others. “

It’s hard to know who is responsible for the critical mess of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, since the box office success has caused many hardships to the new trilogy. If money is the endgame, it’s hard to argue against Bad Robot, but anyone who expects quality is more in line to achieve something that resembles Venom.

The good news here is that there are likely to be several filmmakers involved in these projects and that this is not (for now) directly related to other Warner Bros activities. If Abrams has what it takes to bring Justice League Dark to the big screen, that’s all, especially when he finds visionary filmmakers he can trust.

