EPIX will adapt popular novels Warlord Chronicles and A Column of Fire next year, as the cable network announced on Saturday, in addition to plans to document a cult in Massachusetts in the late 1970s.

The Winter King takes King Arthur’s mythical saga. Led by the production team of The Night Of and His Dark Materials, the screenplay will adapt Bernard Cornwell’s trilogy of Arthurian novels The Warlord Chronicles. In the first book, Derfel Cadarn, a former warrior sworn in to Arthur and now an older monk, tells the story of how Arthur became the warlord of Dark Age Britain despite the illegitimacy on the throne.

A Column of Fire is based on Ken Follett’s eponymous novel from the Elizabethan era. The series was written by former British actress Lizzie Mickery and follows the 1558 romance between Ned Willard and Margery Fitzgerald, which has been shaped by political intrigue and unrest for half a century.

Gibson Station, a 1984 dramedy, revolves around three 20-year-olds and best friends who are on their way to make their dreams come true and leave their mark on Ronald Reagan’s America. The series is directed by producer / writer / director Edward Burns.

Is also on deck Fall River, a documentary series about a group of brutal murders in the Fall River 1979, Mass. The series traces a satanic cult that the police thought was human sacrifice. Cult leader Carl Drew was captured and sent to jail for parole, but 20 years later, inconsistent evidence continued to pursue the lead investigator and questioned the entire case. With new witnesses and evidence, the shocking story of a city caught up in the madness of “satanic panic” will unfold. James Buddy Day (The Lover’s Lane Murders) acts as executive producer and director.

