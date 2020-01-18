Warehouse discovered in Puerto Rico with supplies from Hurricane Maria; Emergency Management Director fired

advertisement

A Puerto Rican emergency official was released after a warehouse with Hurricane Maria supplies was discovered.

A video posted on Facebook shows a warehouse in Ponce filled with thousands of boxes of water and other much-needed supplies believed to be due to the hurricane that hit the island in 2017, ABC News has learned ,

With this new discovery, Puerto Rican governor Wanda Vazquez fired Carlos Acevedo, director of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring aid to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse,” she said.

Vazquez said she gave officials 48 hours to investigate why the supplies never made it to the public. Vazquez has appointed the head of the Puerto Rican National Guard to head the emergency management office.

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing thousands. Critics said it hit local and federal governments with limited supplies on an island with poorly maintained infrastructure and caused a delayed response due to poor communication and organization.

The aftermath of the 6.4-year earthquake has also shown that the island would not be prepared if another hurricane struck the storm-prone region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

