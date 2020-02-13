Warning: This story contains spoilers from the premiere of Survivor: Winners at War.

History was officially written. Survivor started its 40th season on Wednesday, February 12th and for the first time all 20 participants are previous winners. Upon arrival in Fiji, Jeff Probst revealed a few changes. Fire tokens are available this time. With these tokens, participants can buy coffee beans, rice, or more importantly, in-game benefits. When sent home, they must leave their tokens with every other player in the game.

He also revealed that the brink of extinction is back, the turn of season 38; If someone is voted out of office, they go to another island and finally have a chance to fight their way back into the game.

Boston Rob, Parvati and Ethan on “Survivor Winners at War”. Courtesy of CBS

Then he divided the tribes:

Dakal (Red Tribe)

Tyson Apostol (Season 27, Blood Against Water)

Sophie Clarke (Season 23, South Pacific)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Season 7, Pearl Islands and Season 20, Heroes vs. Villains)

Wendell Holland (Season 36, Ghost Island)

Yul Kwon (Season 13, Cook Islands)

Sarah Lacina (Season 34, Game Changers)

Amber Mariano (Season 8, All-Stars)

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (Season 24, One World)

Tony Vlachos (Season 28, Cagayan)

Nick Wilson (Season 37, David vs. Goliath)

Sele (Blue Tribe)

Natalie Anderson (Season 29, San Juan del Sur)

Danni Boatwright (Season 11, Guatemala)

Jeremy Collins (Season 31, Cambodia)

Ben Driebergen (Season 35, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustler)

Michele Fitzgerald (Season 32, Kaôh Rōng)

Adam Klein (Season 33, Millennials vs. Gen X)

Rob Mariano (Season 22, Redemption Island)

Parvati Shallow (Season 16, Micronesia)

Denise Stapley (Season 25, Philippines)

Ethan Zohn (Season 3, Africa)

The competition began shortly after the tribes were unveiled. Everyone immediately clung to each other in the water in an intense, physical tug of war challenge. While no one is weak in this line-up, Dakal won. After that, Jeff revealed that the first tribe would be night 2, not night 1. So it was time to play the social game.

After her loss, Sele was torn apart. Parvati and Rob quickly became an alliance that nobody saw coming, but he already had a big goal on his back because his wife was involved – at least he thought. Oddly, no one was really targeting him or Parvati, two of the biggest rivals in the game’s history, and both admitted they were confused by it. Instead, Adam and Denise, who had strayed (with the map) looking for water, looked extremely suspicious of everyone else. When Ben found out that Adam’s name had been kicked out there, he told him. So Adam brought up something different for everyone: Natalie had a great past with Jeremy – they played together in season 29 and became best friends. While Rob has his wife, she belongs to the other tribe. Jeremy and Natalie were both on Sele together, which made them a big goal.

Natalie on “Survivor: Winners at War”. Courtesy of CBS

Adam raised the point at Tribal again – and it worked. Natalie was the first to be sent to the brink of extinction. She left her mark to Jeremy. On the other island, Natalie found a “price list” that shows that tokens can bring her food, drinks, or benefits. However, it had no tokens. She found a clue telling her to go to the last place to watch the sunset. After the climb, she found an idol. There was no sense of extinction; She had to choose someone from the loser tribe to try to sell the idol. She decided to send it to Sandra – who was happy to accept it.

Meanwhile, Sandra told everyone at Dakal that he had lied to her in the past 36 days when she was with Rob on the Isle of Idols and told her he wasn’t playing. It rubbed her wrong every time she saw Amber and was ready to send her to extinction.

The tribes returned to the beach for the second immunity challenge, a water hazard run. Dakal had a strong lead throughout almost the entire challenge, including a massive log that Boston Rob could throw to any member of his tribe. Sele somehow came back for the final step of the challenge: a ring throw that Jeremy could have made in his sleep.

Amber on “Survivor: Winners at War”. Courtesy of CBS

After Dakal’s loss, everyone ran around the camp to find out who to vote out, and no name was not dropped. Sandra “spread truth, lies and rumors” in the camp, especially since she had an idol. When Yul Tyson said that his “Poker Alliance” – playing poker with Rob, Amber and Kim a year ago – was a major threat, Tyson was shocked. To prove his loyalty to Yul, Tyson said he would choose Amber or Kim to end their friendship.

During Tribal, Kim took a page from Adam’s book and explained that the “Poker Alliance” didn’t exist and there were far closer connections. Amber also said that friendships don’t really matter when $ 2 is at stake. However, someone had to be voted out. This week it was Amber who was sent to die out. She left her sign to Rob.

Rob’s reaction will be revealed next week.

Survivor will air on CBS on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

