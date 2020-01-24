War on abortion in the US has become absurd

advertisement

Donald Trump attended the March for Life on Friday, January 24.

The annual gathering of anti-abortion activists in Washington DC included a generous collection of Canadian supporters.

This is the first time that a sitting president has been present in person. The fact that the president’s presence took place in the middle of a trial against the Senate’s deposition against him has only increased his popularity with the anti-abortion movement.

Even at such a moment, they say, he shows his dedication. Jeanne Mancini, president of the march, said that she and her people “were so excited for him to personally experience how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn.”

Although Trump has certainly shown tremendous support – he launched the march in 2018 via a live feed – he actually supported abortion rights until at least 2013. “It has never been my big problem,” he says.

He may have changed his mind. (I know for example that this can happen). It is hard to believe his apparent Damascene conversion, but he certainly delivered the goods for religious law.

The Trump government has done everything it can to restrict access to abortion, has appointed anti-abortion judges, and has tried to cut off federal money from abortion services.

Trump knows his basis. The 81 percent of white evangelicals who voted for him see abortion as the main problem facing their country. If we add conservative Roman Catholics to that group, it is a huge number of dedicated and driven people who not only vote for Trump but also campaign for him. Those who support a woman’s right to choose will never vote for Trump.

Although most anti-abortion people are overjoyed with what has happened, the pro-life movement has also defended the rights of the poor, women, immigrants and people with physical and mental challenges. All this makes their support for Trump and his war against refugees, his scapegoat for foreigners, his treatment of women and his mockery of people with disabilities completely absurd.

There used to be a less conservative wing of the Republican party that talked about the “seamless garment” of life, from conception to death, and claimed a commitment to respect people at all stages, including social justice and peace.

Those conservatives have left or were pushed out, so that the anti-abortion movement has increasingly moved in the direction of zealots. We have seen this in Canada with the organized influence of activists in the conservative party federal and the PCs provincial.

Neither Andrew Scheer nor Doug Ford could have won leadership bids without anti-abortion social conservatives, who only constitute between 10 and 15 percent of their respective parties, but vote like a bloc.

In Canada there is at least some resistance to this, partly because conservative strategists know that Canadian elections are almost impossible to win if it is known that a party is socially conservative.

Consider, for example, the recent condemnation of members of his own party when the hopeful Richard Decarie of the Conservative party of Canada this week senselessly said that people “choose” to be gay.

The horror of the other leadership candidates was interesting, considering how passive they were when Scheer was doubting on the same marriage. But that is an other story.

Although we must remain vigilant in Canada, there is a crisis of access to abortion south of the border and it can be much worse if Trump is re-elected. Services will be further phased out, legislation that refuses access will increase and the anti-abortion movement will be strengthened like never before.

