War Heroes is the title of a classic TV series of war shows that will be aired on February 8 on Heroes & Icon. Overall, it is promising to take viewers into the air, through the trenches and through the desert. What is called a greeting for action. The list includes the following:

Black Sheep Season: Greg “Pappy” Boyington commanded a gang of outsiders to bomb the South Pacific (Robert Conrad) leads the fighter pilot of the VMF-214 in this drama of the Second World War. The Black Sheep Squadron men fight for outsiders, but they always contract when they are on a mission. The action series was originally broadcast on NBC from 1976 to 1978 as Baa Baa Black Sheep. ET / PT.

Plichttour: This rough, realistic drama follows a train during the Vietnam War. Led by 2nd Lieutenant Myron Goldman (Stephen Caffrey) and Staff Sergeant Zeke Anderson (Terry Knox) This show covers topics like racism, belief, civilian deaths, substance abuse and more. The Tour of Duty, which was nominated for three Emmy Awards and won one in 1988, was broadcast on CBS from 1987 to 1990. ET / PT.

Struggle!: Present the war with gross realism and humanity, Combat! follows King Company, an American infantry squad fighting on the front lines of war-torn France in World War II. The series pays homage to the average G.I. Men struggle to maintain a moral center in the midst of violence. Broadcast on ABC from 1962 to 1967. Broadcast at 9 p.m. ET / PT.

Council Patrol: Four Allied soldiers – three Americans and one Englishman – are part of a long-range desert patrol group in the North Africa campaign during World War II and are tasked with attacking, harassing, and devastating the German Africa Corps. In jeeps equipped with .50 caliber machine guns, the group drives under the leadership of the archenemy Captain Dietrich (Eric Braeden). An ABC show from 1966 to 1968. Broadcasted at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

12 O’Clock High: Based on the 1949 film of the same name, 12 O’Clock High follows the exploits of the 918th bomb group of the US Air Force, which was stationed in England during the Second World War. The skirmishes between the flying B-17 forts of the 918 and the German air combatants are full of action and mix with the actual war footage. ABC broadcast between 1964 and 1967. Broadcast at 11:00 p.m. ET / PT.

