Waqar Hasan, 87, the last surviving member of Pakistan’s first test team touring India in 1952, died here on Monday. Waqar played on the Pakistani team, which ran its first test series in India in 1952, and on tours in England and the West Indies from 1954 and 55/56.

He played in the tests Pakistan won on these tours before retiring in 1959 after a 21-match career that earned him 1,071 runs. He also served as chief selector and manager on the Pakistan Cricket Board.

