Sanjiv Chawla, a key charged in the game manipulation scandal with former South African cricket team captain Hansie Cronje in 2000, was extradited from the UK on Thursday, the Delhi police said.

The 50-year-old British citizen, accompanied by a team of London police, reached IGI airport this morning, a senior official said.

He would likely be taken to the criminal investigation department for questioning, he added.

