Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, and the Prime Minister’s advisors have been doing everything in their power to ensure that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can travel to an Arab country again before the March 2 elections. As we recall, Netanyahu flew to Uganda a week ago and met with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudan Temporary Sovereignty Council, and the leader of that country.

At the top of Netanyahu’s “preferred” list is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. If the efforts succeed and the two hold a public meeting around the world at any time, but preferably before the elections, it will undoubtedly be the crowning glory of the Prime Minister’s diplomatic and security performance and an essential contribution to Israel’s external relations.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

To this end, Netanyahu employees use their good relationships with the United States government, and particularly with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Haaretz learned that Pompeo worked feverishly behind the scenes, not only to pave the way for the meeting between Netanyahu and Al-Burhan, but also to convince the Sudanese leader to agree on a photo op. Al-Burhan declined, but under pressure from Pompeo, he agreed to let Netanyahu publish the meeting, which was initially kept secret.

A possible confusion between Netanyahu and the Crown Prince would be the best way to signal the close relationships that have developed between Israel and Saudi Arabia in recent years. Anyone who keeps track of airport radars from time to time describes mysterious flights on private Israeli airplanes from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Riyadh or Jedda. This week, Avi Scharf, publisher of the Haaretz English Edition, also reported on a private plane belonging to a mysterious company that recently made a stopover in Amman, Jordan, on the way to Abu Dhabi.

skip

–

The Israeli company, owned by the Israeli company that once led Netanyahu to a secret Sissi meeting in Sharm, has just landed in Abu Dhabi

🇮🇱 🇮🇱 🇦🇪

(m-oonl glex) pic.twitter.com/c4WSj5GnFC

– avi sharp (@avischarf) February 10, 2020

An aircraft from this company was also used by Netanyahu in the past when he flew to Sharm el-Sheikh for a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi. A brief stopover, such as in Amman, is a widespread “process” by Israeli leaders, high-level security officials, politicians and business people to “whitewash” reports of flights to destinations in Arab countries that have no diplomatic relations with Israel.

According to foreign sources, Israeli companies have extensive business relationships in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the field of intelligence and cyber security. For example, it has been reported (although the accuracy of the report is unclear) that Pegasus, the spyware developed by Israeli technology company NSO Group Technologies, which specializes in smart smartphone hacking, has been used by Saudi intelligence agencies to monitor political issues including Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in Turkey last year. Since then, the Crown Prince has been trying to restore his image after allegedly ordering the journalist to be murdered. One method was to provide evidence of an improvement in relations with Israel.

The controversial company NSO is also doing everything possible to minimize the damage caused by Pegasus and stop the flow of negative reports about it. About four months ago, former Israeli Armed Forces Deputy Army Spokesman, Oded Hershkovitz, was appointed NSO media advisor. It was also reported that the Fühler company launched the Brig military censorship. General Ariella Ben Avraham, who plans to retire in June after five years.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The NSO needs former military personnel in their efforts to maintain ties with the Israeli defense company, as it needs the green light to obtain permission to export their technological knowledge. These permits are for government agencies and companies, as well as security services around the world, and are primarily for undemocratic governments and regimes such as those in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and others. Here’s the big bucks for NSOs.

Despite all of this, the chances of a summit meeting between Netanyahu and the Saudi Crown Prince are slim, certainly after the details of Trump’s Deal of the Century have been released. So Netanyahu would probably be happy to “get along” with his second choice: a meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is also deputy commander in chief of the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates.

For more than a decade, the United Arab Emirates, and Abu Dhabi in particular, have benefited from extensive ties with the Israeli defense company. The Department of Defense has granted export licenses to companies that have sold UAE drones, as well as equipment to protect oil facilities and palaces in the different Emirates, messaging software and cyberware equipment that they have installed on aircraft that were purchased in the UK.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, shakes hands with Abu Dhabi. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al NahyanRashed Al Mansoori, AP

Israel’s relationship with the UAE over the past decade is estimated to be approximately $ 1 billion. Among the business people involved are Mati Kochavi, owner of companies registered in Switzerland and former chief of the military intelligence service, Amos Malka; former Israeli Air Force commander Eitan Ben-Eliyahu; and former senior officials from the Shin Bet Security Service, Mossad and the security industry. David Meidan, Head of Mossad’s International Department and Netanyahu’s Special Envoy for POWs and MIAs, and Avi Leumi, former Aviation CEO, have visited Abu Dhabi very frequently in recent years.

Last-Gasp options

If the Al-Nahyan option is also out of the question, Netanyahu will try to reign King Mohammed VI. To be met by Morocco who declined an application last year. The standard choice for the Prime Minister is a meeting with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa. Bahrain, a Saudi ally, is a Shiite majority Sunni kingdom, and its relations with Israel (including the open ones) are the closest and most open in the Sunni world, with the exception of Egypt and Jordan, which have full diplomatic relations with Israel. Relations with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also deepened significantly over the past decade due to growing fear of Iran and the marginalization of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Gulf States are in favor of an alliance with Israel because they understand the importance of their own interests regardless of Netanyahu, but there is no question that the Prime Minister was one of the first to recognize and knew the geostrategic changes in the Middle East. Take advantage of them to strengthen his own image and position as leader and politician.

Netanyahu has traveled openly to Oman and Chad in the past 16 months, which has even renewed diplomatic relations with Israel. In addition to the Tevel division in Mossad, which is traditionally responsible for Israel’s secret relations with organizations and countries without diplomatic relations with Israel, Cohen set up a special unit to manage relations with Arab countries during his tenure.

The State Department, for its part, is of course very frustrated with the erosion of its status due to all of these activities, but Netanyahu has long ignored it. Like a car thief who sends his prey to rob him, the Prime Minister has gradually dismantled the State Department and transferred his powers to others. A good example is a high-ranking ministerial official who has been responsible for Israel’s open and covert relations with the Arab countries for about two decades and who has worked more than any other high-ranking official to promote relations with Sudan in the past year: he was not invited to fly with Netanyahu to meet Al-Burhan in Uganda.

Netanyahu didn’t invent the wheel. For decades, Israeli heads of state and government have met openly and secretly with their counterparts from Arab and Muslim countries. These include the meetings between Golda Meir, Abba Eban, Yigal Allon, Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Shamir and the Jordanian King Hussein. Moshe Dayan with the King of Morocco and the Deputy Prime Minister of Egypt in front of Camp David Accords; Peres and Rabin with the King of Morocco during the Oslo Agreement; then Secretary of Defense Ariel Sharon with the Sudanese leader; Rabin with the Sultan of Oman and the President of Indonesia; Ehud Olmert with the head of the Saudi secret service; and Tzipi Livni with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain. Since the 1980s, the leaders of the Mossad (Nachum Admoni and his successors) have held secret meetings with their counterparts from most of the Arab countries, including the heads of Saudi intelligence.