Walsh had made peace with the end of Kerry's career

advertisement

Tommy Walsh admitted that he privately “put his Kerry career to bed” after he left the panel in disillusionment four years ago.

Just before 32, the towering goalkeeper is in his third stint with Kerry who has stood a glorious second that came across 2015 and 2016 when he returned from Australian rules.

advertisement

Walsh was only briefly in the 2015 championship, twice brought in as the last substitute for Kerry, before being largely left on the bench in the 2016 Allianz League.

The 2009 All-Ireland winner, whose AFL career was stopped by a serious hamstring injury, started the opening of two games of the 2016 competition, but was only used twice as a sub in their remaining seven games.

Four years later, and again a key figure recalled by Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s successor, Peter Keane, who started five games in last year’s competition and played in the final of Ireland, Walsh never personally recognized the decisions of Fitzmaurice ” me”.

But he thought he deserved more playing time with his last performance under Fitzmaurice as 68th minute in the 2016 league game against Cork. “I think every guy who leaves a team will say they didn’t get a fair crack,” Walsh said. “I think I probably put a lot of pressure on myself and probably didn’t perform at the level that I felt I could have.

“Now, at the same time, while I probably wasn’t playing so well, there were certain moments during the 18 months that I was there that I felt I was doing enough to join the team.” There were probably 10 other boys who felt that too.

In that time I came back immediately, there was of course a lot of expectations from outside, I don’t know if that put a lot of pressure on me, but I think there were certain moments during my stint that I felt that I was doing enough.

“I know Éamonn, I know the decisions were never something personal to me, he did what he thought best for the Kerry team, and although I disagreed with those decisions, I respect them and I went ahead with them. “

Paul Murphy played in the half rush in 2016 and Walsh seemed to have slipped behind the pony forward Alan Fitzgerald, Barry John Keane and Michael Geaney.

“I would actually put that to bed,” Walsh said of his career before Keane called him from scratch at the end of 2018.

“I was happy, like. I lived my life. I have many other interests besides soccer and I did different things. I was away on the weekend in the summer, which I clearly cannot do now. I lived my life and went on with it. “

Four years after starting the league-opener of 2016 against Dublin, Walsh is fully fit and available to play again if it is selected against the Dubs on Saturday-evening. Kerry followers naturally lick their lips at the prospect that Walsh benefits under the new advanced brand rule.

“Hopefully I would consider winning a ball as one of my strengths. It is entirely up to how the team plays. We also have good kickers and if the boys can find me, I will get a few. I always give myself the chance to take it. You then have to turn around and kick the bar. I am not a free taker, so I have to get used to it if I take a few points. “

Walsh believes that the advanced brand has a place in the game, but thinks that the authorities have made it too complicated.

“You have to tell the referee that you take the lead by raising your hand,” said Walsh, who appeared five times before Sydney in the AFL.

If you continue to play, the defense cannot touch your four steps. If you mark it inside the square, it is another line. I think those little things can cause the problem, while it is much simpler in Aussie Rules; you take the mark, you get out, if you come off your line, it is playing on. I think there are too many rules around the brand itself that can cause problems.

Walsh denied that Gaelic football is now too close to Aussie Rules and said that the GAA would still have to borrow a few rules from Down Under.

“I think the 50-meter rule is a good idea, I think you see a lot less back-chat, you would see a lot less cynical play,” he said. “If a man in the middle of the field is messing around and throwing the ball away, if he is brought in front of the goals, he is immediately taken out.”

Walsh also called for relief from referees from timekeeping tasks and for the GAA to consider having two referees at interregional level.

advertisement