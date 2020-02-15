According to analysts, the shortened Christmas season may have impacted Walmart Inc.’s quarterly results.

Walmart

WMT, + 0.38%

is expected to announce the fourth quarter results on Tuesday before the opening bell. The Investor Community Meeting also takes place on this day.

The 2019 holiday season had six shopping days less than usual, which experts and retailers expected to affect overall sales. A major Walmart competitor, Target Corp.

TGT -1.39%

has already said that the challenges were bigger than expected.

“While we remain convinced that Walmart is involved in the grocery business, the mixed data points on the discretionary side and the noise of a shortened vacation cause us to adopt a more conservative approach to our + 2.1% US Comp forecast,” analysts write led by Kelly Bania at BMO Capital Markets.

The data points include the Mastercard SpendingPulse analysis, which showed that US retail sales increased by 3.4% during the holiday season, while the National Retail Federation grew 4.1% and the NPD Group grew 0.2%. recorded.

Read: The surge in e-commerce raises questions about the reliability of sales metrics in the same store

The FactSet consensus for sales growth in comparison or in the same business is 2.8%.

BMO rates Walmart stocks better with a target price of $ 140.

Instinet also reduced its comparable sales forecast to 2.4% growth based on the headwind analysts identified in the quarter.

“This includes unfavorable winter weather and a solid, but not spectacular, shorter sales period that appears to have a greater impact than expected,” said analysts led by Michael Baker.

Walmart is also leaking a 40 basis point SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) that will benefit from the government shutdown, Instinet said.

Instinet rates the purchase of Walmart shares with a target price of $ 132.

Credit Suisse notes that the shorter holiday season was painful for all bulk traders.

“(W) We expect the comps to accelerate again in the first quarter, but we still see that earnings per share growth in 2021 will be constrained by investment, flip-kart, and other cost pressures,” analysts write directed by Seth Sigman.

Credit Suisse rates the Walmart share as neutral with a target price of USD 115.

According to a FactSet survey of 32 analysts, Walmart has an average overweight equity rating and an average price target of $ 129.40.

See: Coronavirus could increase store inventory by April: Wells Fargo

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suVwYyIe1nY (/ embed)

H. There are other things to watch out for when Walmart reports:

merits: FactSet anticipates fourth quarter earnings per share of $ 1.44 versus $ 1.41 a year earlier.

Estimize, which is estimated by crowdsources estimates from sell-side and buy-side analysts, hedge fund managers, executives, academics, and others, forecasts earnings per share of $ 1.47.

Walmart has exceeded the FactSet EPS consensus quarterly, except for one that dates back to October 2015.

Revenue: The FactSet outlook is $ 142.54 billion in revenue, compared to $ 138.80 billion in the previous year.

The estimated consensus is $ 143.28 billion in revenue.

Walmart missed its FactSet sales forecast in two of the last three quarters.

Stock price: Walmart stock fell 2.7% in the past three months, but rose 19.2% last year.

The exchange-traded SPDR fund Consumer Discretionary Select Sector

XLY, -0.15%

has risen 20.7% last year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.09%

gained 15.7%.

Other things:

• • Walmart has closed Jetblack and will fire 293 employees, which, according to a Wall Street Journal report, accounts for the majority of the service’s employees.

Jetblack was the personal shopping service from Jet.com, the e-commerce website that Walmart bought in 2016 for $ 3.3 billion. Jet.com is said to focus on urban buyers.

Walmart had previously announced that it would involve Jet.com employees in the broader business areas.

Likewise: Shopify’s price target rises after profit

• • Investors are looking for Walmart’s digital business to grow profitably.

“Investors have been patient with the company for several years, and we believe stocks could come under pressure in the short term if the comment comes under pressure,” Cowen’s analysts wrote.

Media reports from last summer forecast e-commerce losses of $ 1 billion in 2019.

Despite the e-commerce hurdle, Cowen is still optimistic about Walmart.

“We continue to see Walmart as one of the best-positioned retailers with strong offensive and defensive characteristics,” said analysts. “The company continues to drive strong companies that we believe are sustainable for physical and digital progress.”

Cowen rates the Walmart share as above-average with a price target of USD 140.

Do not miss: These are the first 31 stores in 19 states identified among Macy’s 125 planned closures

• • Instructions will be the key.

“We expect the equity reaction from here to be less about the fourth quarter than the prospects for next year,” wrote Quo Vadis President John Zolidis.

“In particular, a key question (or perhaps the key question) is not whether sales growth can continue, which most analysts assume, but whether Walmart can translate higher sales into an improvement in margin (earnings before interest and taxes). This has not been the case for some time. “

Zolidis predicts that automation, efficiency and reduced investment pressure will improve the bottom line. Quo Vadis rates Walmart share purchase.