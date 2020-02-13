Walmart Inc.

discontinues its Jetblack Personal Shopping service and fires most of its approximately 350 employees after the retailer has given up plans to find investors for the unprofitable operation.

The New York City-based unit, which offers fast product delivery for SMS orders, will stop delivery on February 21, a Walmart spokesman said. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Walmart plans to end its Jetblack service and restructure the organization.

Some members of Jetblack’s technology and design team will become part of Walmart’s broader customer base and will continue to operate from New York, the spokesman said. Walmart will fire 293 Jetblack employees, he said.

Last year, Walmart worked to outsource the money-losing unit, which had fewer than a thousand customers last year. The retailer was discussing an investment with several potential partners, including Microsoft Corp., and venture capital firms, including New Enterprise Associates, the journal said at the time.

