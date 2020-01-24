advertisement

CHARLESTON, Illinois (AP) – Josiah Wallace had 22 points when Eastern Illinois defeated UT-Martin 95-83 on Thursday evening.

George Dixon added 20 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Illinois (10-9, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference), who took home victory for the sixth consecutive time. Mack Smith had 17 points and Shareef Smith added 10.

Eastern Illinois scored 57 points in the first half – the best season for the team.

Parker Stewart and Quintin Dove each scored 27 points for the Skyhawks (5-13, 1-6), who lost four games in a row. Dove ended up with eight rebounds and Stewart had six. Miles Thomas had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Eastern Illinois will play Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. UT Martin meets Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

