Gareth Davies plans to give Shaun Edwards a taste of his own medicine when the former Welsh defense coach returns to Cardiff with France next week.

Edwards spent 12 years in Wales as a lieutenant in Warren Gatland, a period of success that brought four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals.

During this time, Edwards made a name for himself as one of the best defense coaches in rugby in the world – and Davies was a major beneficiary of his tactical know-how. Gareth Davies first appeared at the Six Nations as a substitute in Dublin (David Davies) / PA)

Davies says he got a glimpse of reading theater plays and mastered the art of interception to make unforgettable attempts at lung explosions.

These results included his six-nation effort against Scotland in Cardiff in 2018 and the decisive 60-meter campaign against Australia at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

“It was a lot of analytical work to see how different teams play,” said Scarlet’s Scrum-Half Davies about Edward’s approach.

“I would have a few chats with him and he would tell me what he would expect from the opposition so that I occasionally get to the front and try to pick up a few passports.

I think everyone knows Shaun pretty well, he’s a world-class defense coach

“He was right most of the time. I had a couple of sections from the analysis I did with him.

“I’m doing a lot myself now, so hopefully I can get one out against the French.”

Edwards came to France after the fourth-placed World Cup from Wales in Japan.

He said he had “no choice” other than accepting France’s offer of a four-year contract for the Welsh Rugby Union’s two-year contract.

“We were a little disappointed that he left us, but Byron (Hayward) came in and did a great job,” said Davies. Gareth Davies has mastered the interception (Adam Davy / PA)

“It is a big focus for us in the run-up to the French game how we can resolve this defense.”

“We know that it is quite difficult to break down because it is a good defense policy that he has. We will work a lot in training now.”

Davies was Wales’ first choice at the World Cup, but an injury cost him his place at the start of the Guinness Six Nations 2020.

Tomos Williams has started the first two games against Italy and Ireland, although Davies played the last half hour of Saturday’s 24:14 defeat in Dublin. Tomos Williams opened two Six Nations games in Wales (Brian Lawless / PA).

When he starts against France on Saturday to win his 53rd international match, the 29-year-old will face Toulouse star Antoine Dupont.

“He is probably one of the best players in the world,” said Davies about Dupont.

“He plays with a lot of confidence and always seems to make the right decisions, which is an important area for a Scrum half.”

“Whoever is playing – whether I am, Webby (Rhys Webb) or Tomos – I am sure we have to be at the top of our game to keep it calm.”