The most exciting thing about Wake is the use of space in the midst of chaos. The Calgary-based death metal quintet is sure to make a lot of noise on his new album Devouring Rain, which is characterized by rippling explosions of relentless drumming and tremolo-picked riffs. At the same time, the band enjoys the lazy moments that break the racket and uses the black metal atmosphere to give their music an additional feeling of disgust and fear. Overall, the album sounds like a full attack, but only because it allows these moments of disoriented emotions between the storm.

Devouring Rain’s new single, Mouth Of Abolition, effortlessly switches between Wakes’ two sides. In a moment, the vengeful riffs, the explosive percussion and the roaring vocals are intertwined in a single attack. The next time they are slow and separated, each influence increases due to the space in which they have to breathe. Of course, it also helps that the track includes Khemmis and Glacial Tomb singer / guitarist Ben Hutcherson, whose own arcane and relentless approach differs in the second half of the song.

We’ve informed Wake about the concepts behind Devouring Rain and how their sound changes over time.

What are you most looking forward to when the fans listen to the new record?

Josh Bueckert (drums): I look forward to people hearing everything. I think we’ve developed more dynamic song structures and catchy melodies that are more memorable than anything we’ve ever done. I look forward to people hearing the different directions of the entire album.

It feels like this album is leaning more into the doomy, atmospheric side of your sound. Was that a deliberate shift?

JB: I can’t say that we intentionally tried to incorporate doom or atmosphere, but it is definitely a by-product of us trying to build and ease tension while taking the time to be open to different styles and extremely self-critical to be. We have rewritten a lot of material in the few years we have written and have been inspired by many different elements that could be based on different musical tendencies. I think we just had a good time making music that we were proud of and that we thought was our best possible material.

Is there a concept or a central theme behind the lyrics of the album?

JB: I would say musically we had rhythmic patterns and riff structures that we used and built throughout to give the album a recognizable mood, such as the triplet blast beats that are used prominently or the noise- Tracks that connect tracks continuously. We definitely had a certain sound in mind while trying to experiment a bit when we thought we should. I suppose it sounds coherent while we are diverse. We wanted to play a mix of black, death and whatever, while ensuring that we sound sincere and natural wake.

Kyle Ball (vocals): Ruin is a constant lyrical theme throughout the album, be it existential, personal or social. Regardless of the topic, there is a contrasting ruin. The album title refers to the devouring ruin that inevitably consumes everything that exists, as well as our devouring obsession with seeing everything in ruins.

Is there anything that you specifically don’t have to do with the devouring ruin?

JB: We tried not to copy ourselves from the last album while getting involved in a definable sound. We made sure that we were always on the side, which is good for the song instead of being fast or slow just for the sake of the extremity that we may have been content with in the past. We were just trying to be fresh while wearing some influences on our sleeves.

KB: We didn’t really tell ourselves that we wouldn’t write anything in particular, but we didn’t want to create a second part of the Misery Rites or just want to do the all-encompassing feast.

What is the Calgary scene like for a band that is as extreme and dark as you?

JB: We have friends doing their thing here and in Canada, and in Calgary, since most cities in Canada generally only provide assistance based on the hours life isolation factor from the nearest city, regardless of where you come from. It ebbs and flows with bands that come and go, but we mostly just do our own thing, regardless of where we come from. It’s not a blow to our scene, it’s just our mindset to focus on doing it as best we can for as long as we can.

