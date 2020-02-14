The film contains a beautiful scene awakening in which Leonard, a man who was suddenly released from a decades-long catatonic state, visits his doctor in the middle of the night. “We have to tell everyone,” says Leonard. “We have to remind them how good it is.” He picks up a newspaper. “What does it say? Everything is bad. Everything is bad. People have forgotten what life is about. They have forgotten what it should be alive, You need to be reminded. They need to be reminded of what they have and what they can lose. What I feel is the joy of life, the gift of life, the freedom of life, the miracle of life! ”

It’s an apt description of Bill Fay’s most recent albums, including the brand new ones Countless branchesare all about.

Fay first achieved cult and experimental status with the release of a self-titled symphonic album in 1970 Time of the last persecution, That is shaped by musical extravaganzas of the time, a year later. Fay’s songs, a mixture of McCartney, Dylan and Cohen, differed from those of his contemporaries by a deeply spiritual and unabashedly Christian worldview, especially about persecution, On songs like the title track and “Until the Christ Comes Back” we meet a wild-haired man about the chaos of a world that has gone wrong with prophetic violence. But we also come across a poet who is amazed at the mystery of life itself. “You were born even though you don’t have to be born here at all,” he sings on “Plan D.” “And isn’t that a reason for worship to be born between these trees?”

Fay was also in a silence for decades. When he reappeared in 2012 Life is peopleIt was with an even deeper sense of the beauty and wonder of life (“The Never Ending Happening”) – especially from man Life. On “Cosmic Concerto” he sings like from a park bench and watches grandparents, parents and small children playing: “Everywhere you go there are miracles … As my old father said: life is human.” The prophetic edge remained especially insist on the darker follow-up Who is the sender? Tracks such as “War Machine”, “Order of the Day” and “The Freedom to Read” – a homage to the Bible translator William Tyndale, who addresses both the religious and secular authorities of the time – reveal a man who is still ready to bare his teeth shortly. But Fay’s vision of the world was ultimately not poetic or political. It was still very Christian (“Thank you, Lord”, “A frail and broken” and one of my favorites, “There is a valley”). In fact, he is arguably one of the greatest Christian singer-songwriters alive today – although most Christians have probably never heard his name before.

Countless branchesFay’s third album with Dead Oceans continues on this path. But the prophetic voice is now almost entirely aimed at revealing the majesty of creation, and the softer, stripped-down acoustic piano gives us Fay in its most awesome and humble form.

It starts with familiar warning words: “Everyone knows it is self-evident / This world is not safe in human hands.” But where such a thought can lead to despair among the unbelievers, Fay is still (as “salt from the earth “And the title track remind us of a man who is shaped by biblical faith; and very quickly, Countless branches becomes an album of hope. In his book Surprised by hope, Fays English compatriot N.T. Wright claims a convincing case that the word “hope” has been distorted in Christianity over the centuries and means a Platonic longing to flee from earth to heaven forever. We should of course want to go to heaven when we die; But that’s just one part of the story. The Christian hope, Wright argues, is that it will ultimately be on earth as in heaven;; that the new world promised by the resurrection of Christ is fulfilled with the renewal of all creation; that, as Paul says, God will be “all in all” (1 Corinthians 15:28). This topic appears on the two previous albums (“The Healing Day”, “A Page Incomplete”), but is becoming more important Countless branches, Songs like “How Long, How Long”, “Time’s Going Somewhere” and especially “Love Will Remain” express Fays Pauline hope. “Love will stay when knowledge has passed,” he sings. “Love will stay when other languages ​​fail.” It is a beautiful expression in a truth that Bishop Barron in Christ’s priority: “In heaven itself, faith will fade (because we will see God ‘s nature) and hope will fade (because we will have achieved what we hoped for), but love will stay because love is what he is Heaven is. “

But Fay is most powerful again when he sings about the precious and confusing gift of life (“Once again full of miracles”, “One life”). And the gift from New Life seems to be special in his thoughts. The bonus track “Tiny” is wonderful, but “Your Little Face” – especially the deeply moving acoustic bonus version – is an outstanding moment. It is a breathtakingly beautiful ode to a small life, a celebration of a person’s secret given the size of the cosmos:

Farthest from space

The globe was slowly but surely being made

But the vast sky and rolling sea

It’s nothing compared to the eyes I see

On your little face

Your little face …

Stars not

Stars don’t cry

Stars not

Stars don’t smile

The joy of life, the gift of life, the freedom of life, the miracle of life!

Bill Fay hasn’t forgotten – and it’s a gift to join him in remembering.