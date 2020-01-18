Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Walkers are urgently recalling all of these products

advertisement

Supermarkets such as Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, as well as Walkers retailers, have urgently recalled their products due to differing allergy risks.

Waitrose announced that it was recalling Waitrose 2 Aberdeen Angus burgers with red wine and herbs because they contained wheat (gluten) that is not mentioned on the label, reports BirminghamLive.

advertisement

This means that the product “represents a possible health risk for people with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten”.

The affected pack size is 270 g and is valid from December 15, 2019 to January 21, 2020 inclusive.

Waitrose said it was “a recall of the above product from customers” and it was recommended that the appropriate allergy support organizations be contacted to inform their members of the recall.

“The company also issued a sales note to its customers.

“These communications explain to customers why the product is being recalled and what to do when they purchase the product.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Customers were told: “If you bought the above product and you have an allergy or intolerance to gluten, do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.”

As a precautionary measure, Walkers Snack Foods was reminiscent of Dorito’s Tangy Cheese because it contains soy that is not correctly stated on the label.

“This means that the product poses a potential health risk to anyone allergic to soy,” it said.

The product details are as follows:

Pack size 180 g batch code 06 06 20 GBC 205 364, 06 06 20 GBC 205 363, 06 06 20 GBC 203 364, 06 06 20 GBC 203 363.06 06 20 GBC 202 364, 06 06 20 GBC 202 363 Shelf life until June 06, 2020 Allergens soy

Sainsbury’s is reminiscent of 10 Sainsbury’s Vegetable Gyoza with a soy-ginger dip, as some packages contain shrimp that aren’t listed on the label.

Affected pack sizes are 210 g with a batch code of 17519 and a best before date of June 2021.

The risk warning says: “Some packs contain shrimp, which may pose a health risk to people allergic to crustaceans.”

Sainbury’s issued the recall for some of its products and the allergy risk

(Image: Rui Vieira / PA Wire)

Sainsbury said it was “recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organizations who are informing their members of the recall”.

“The company issued a sales note to its customers.

“These communications explain to customers why the product is being recalled and what to do when they purchase the product.”

Customers who purchased the product “and have an allergy to crustaceans” are encouraged not to eat it. “Instead, return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.”

This means that the product poses a possible health risk for people with an allergy to crustaceans.

The company also issued recalls for various pesto products for undeclared peanuts that are not listed on the label.

This means that the products pose a potential health risk to anyone with a nut allergy.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Products affected include Sainsbury’s Green Pesto, Sainsbury’s Lighter Green Pesto, Sainsbury’s Chilli Pesto, Sainsbury’s Red Pesto, Sainsbury’s Spinach and Ricotta Pesto, all 190 gram jars and all batch codes.

“These products can contain peanuts, which makes them a potential health risk for people who are allergic to peanuts,” it said.

“Sainsbury’s is recalling the above products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organizations to notify their members of the recall.

“Sainsbury’s has issued a cash register message to its customers.

“This note explains to customers why the products are being recalled and what to do when they have purchased the products.”

Tesco is recalling pesto products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organizations to inform their members of the recall.

Tesco issued the recall about glasses of its own pesto through the Food Standards Agency

She has informed her customers about the sales outlets. The notice explains to customers why the products are being recalled and what to do if they have purchased the products.

Affected glasses are Tesco Green Pesto, 190 g and 280 g, Tesco Reduced Fat Green 190 g and Tesco Reduced Fat Red Pesto, 190 g and Tesco Spinach and Ricotta Pesto 190 g, all with batch codes before 1.11.2022.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

If you bought any of the above products and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

As a precaution, Just Trading Scotland remembers the triple set “A Taste of Africa” from U-KUVA i-AFRICA, since 125 ml bottle caps and contents of Peri Peri Mombasa chili sauce can protrude out of force as soon as the cap is loose ,

The product is sold in-store and online by Oxfam.

Checkout information is displayed in all Oxfam retail stores where the product is sold. Customers are asked not to open the product after purchasing it. “Instead, return it to the Oxfam store where it was purchased for a full refund.”

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN e-mail newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent directly to your inbox every day. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement