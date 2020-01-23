Waiting for an In-N-Out Burger: a story of fast food in the slow lane

advertisement

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

The news that the American chain In-N-Out Burger today opened a pop-up shop in Kingsland was reason for excitement in my house.

advertisement

My husband and I were fans after a few trips to the US in our pre-baby days and since it would probably take years before we were back on the same continent as those burgers, it seemed like a good opportunity to miss.

We have come up with a plan.

READ MORE:

* Too many people don’t have enough burgers at In-n-Out

* American hamburger chain In-N-Out sets up pop-up in Auckland

* One man is looking for an elusive beet burger

* Burger Wellington: a fast food favorite becomes an obsession

We were supposed to be there at 10.30 am and my husband dropped me off to stand in line while he found a parking space and the baby took a walk.

Then I would put him at work at noon. I even came up with a name for the event – the Family In and Outing, which I thought was witty and smart. My husband expressed his opinion in eye-roll emojis.

We arrived right on time and I joined the line on the corner of Central Road and First Avenue, a block from the Portland Public House where the burgers were sold. It was perfect. When the service started at 11 am, I was through those doors within half an hour.

An in and out employee walked along the line and distributed wristbands as if it were a music festival.

It was, after all, a sign that we, the chosen ones – or many – would soon have control over citizens. I texted my husband to say how lucky it was that we got there when we did.

“I smell cooking the burgers and I think things will go fast once it hits 11 o’clock,” I wrote.

Abigail Dougherty

More than 500 people stand in line for an hour and a half to sample an In-N-Out burger at their three-hour pop-up store in Kingsland, Auckland.

And so the waiting began. I read a messy novel on my phone and felt my neck burn in the sun.

Fortunately I had brought sunscreen, so I put it on, but I had left my bottle. I didn’t really need water for what would be just an hour. Behind me, two friends talked about concerts, festivals, flattering mosh-pit photos of themselves, with whom they were meeting and if there was a chance they could get pregnant.

As the sun shone mercilessly on us and their conversation turned to evaporation, I sent a text message to my girlfriend in Christchurch, begging her to magically appear and save me.

“Ohhh gawd,” she told me back. “I hope the burger was good!”

I wish I could say it was that way, but I was still in line. And that line hardly moved, even though the service had started long ago. The heat became fierce.

Abigail Dougherty / STUFF

More than 500 people stood in line for up to two hours to sample an In-N-Out Burger at their three-hour pop-up store in Kingsland, Auckland.

I felt sweat rolling down my back. I finished my messy novel and quietly agreed with the girls behind me – the culinary and hygienic habits of their roommate sounded disgusting.

Who leaves a pot of meat on the stove all night and then simply puts it in the sink?

Reporters and cameramen from various points of sale walked along the line, which now stretched endlessly around the corner and into the horizon, talking to people wearing In-N-Out Burger t-shirts, In-N-Out Burger socks. Why were we in line? At that moment I couldn’t even say anymore.

I have downloaded the book Thunderstruck by Erik Larson, about the famous murderer Dr. Crippen. A small substitute murder seemed very attractive. The line moved forward. Every so often my husband walked by with the baby, who both looked relaxed and cool in the shade.

“When I get to the top of the line, I will buy all the burgers they have. All of them,” I text him at 11.27 am.

The time slowed to a creep. My skin hissed as I crept ever closer to the shadow of the café building.

“I’m in the shade and it’s glorious,” I text at 11.49 am.

I sent my Christchurch friend again at 12.07pm. “I wish I could leave, but I’m so close now. It can’t be for nothing. I may never want a hamburger after this.”

“That’s a daring time to wait for a hamburger,” she replied.

Given that I had waited three hours in a row to see Michelangelo’s David in the Accademia Gallery in Florence and had been on a hamburger for an hour and a half, she was not mistaken.

And then, a soul-crushing two hours since I came to the line, I was finally on top.

The woman who led people in in small groups asked if we wanted key chains or stickers. In the ancient Roman tradition of the memento mori to remind them of their mortality, I took a key ring as a reminder of my idiocy.

Finally, finally, I was allowed in, bathed in the sweet breath of air conditioning and meat patties.

Abigail Dougherty / Stuff

Michelangelo’s masterpiece David took three hours to see, perhaps In-N-Out-Burger would be worth the wait.

“I have two double-double combos,” I told the woman at the desk.

“Sorry, it’s only one citizen per person.”

I stared at her stupidly. “But I’m ordering for my husband. He’s out with our baby.”

“I’m really sorry. But you can order two drinks and chips.”

So i did. And then I called my husband to tell him, with a clear edge of hysteria for my voice, that we would share a single hamburger. But we would have our own coke and chips, those exotic items that could not be found anywhere else than here.

To make matters worse, the chips were not even chips. They were chips. Salted ready, probably with the tears of all the losers as I had waited for them in line.

I had not read the fine print of the event. I had not read a print at all. I was too busy coming up with a smart name for it. The Family In and Outing – only marginally less funny after two hours in the blinding heat.

Abigail Dougherty / Stuff

Some of them who are lucky enough to be enthusiastic about their experience at In-N-Out.

When I brought my husband to work an hour late, he ate half of the hamburger and gave me the other half.

“You can enjoy it, you know,” he said.

I didn’t even look at him while I pulled the last pieces of melted cheese from the package and ate them.

The only thing I had to show two hours of my life was a cheap wristband and a piece of sunscreen that was inexplicably under my t-shirt. The baby slept on unknowingly.

Janie Stewart is a former journalist and someone who loves her burgers, as long as they don’t last two hours.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

advertisement