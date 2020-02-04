Advertisement

COMPLAINT PUR CATHERINE makeup RUFUS WAINWRIGHT and MARTHA WAINWRIGHT. Anna McGarrigle. Jane McGarrigle. Sylvan and Lily Lanken plus Vinnie Dow and Kathleen Weldon on Saturday (February 8th), 7pm, at the Queen Elizabeth Theater (190 Princes’ Blvd), for all ages. $ 49.50 to $ 79.50. ticketmaster.de.

Time does not heal all wounds, it changes them. That’s the feeling you get when you talk to Rufus Wainwright and Anna McGarrigle about how they face Kate McGarrigle.

McGarrigle and her sister Anna composed hits, especially the title track for Linda Ronstadt’s mega-LP Heart Like A Wheel, before releasing 10 of their own albums and becoming Canadian roots icons. Together they received the Order of Canada in 1993.

Ahead of her homage to the late, great songwriter on the occasion of her 10th anniversary of death on February 8, she still misses her son and sister terribly, but in the context of new living conditions.

“When my mother died, I was completely devastated,” says a fleeting Wainwright on the phone from Los Angeles. “We were really legendary about our relationship and how we circled each other. Then, after about five years, I felt the mourning go away. Now there is a whole new phase, just as intense, if not so dramatic. I am myself a father and think of all the things my mother missed and the fact that other people my age still have their parents. “

McGarrigle is still having trouble walking around Montreal without thinking about her sister.

“This is because we all knew each other on the street. After her death, it felt strange to go alone,” she says from Alexandria, Ontario, where she now lives. “It still feels strange. But Martha (Wainwright, Kate’s daughter) lives in Kate’s house and basically became Kate. So when I’m with her, I don’t miss Kate at all. “

She says that and giggles good-naturedly. She actually laughs quite a bit when we talk about the upcoming Compainte Pour Catherine tribute concert, which will take place in Montreal on February 5, before appearing at the Queen Elizabeth Theater in Toronto on February 8, but she died first truly family affair involving only members of the family – including Rufus and Martha Wainwright, McGarrigle’s sister Jane and her children, Sylvan and Lily Lanken – and no “special guests”.

McGarrigle fondly recalls that he gave some special little concerts with his family that people really appreciated.

“My sister Jane and daughter Lily did a number of shows in 2015 when Jane and I released our book (Mountain City Girls: The McGarrigle Family Album). We only sang Kate’s songs and it was very small, very intimate. And people seemed to like it. “

Wainwright is also looking forward to reflecting the intimate atmosphere that the McGarrigle family created in their childhood living room. Every night was a music night, no matter who visited them.

“I want to maintain this intimate, really homely quality because I want to capture the essence, where the material comes from and what inspired it,” he says.

“And I’m interested in re-examining Kate’s repertoire. I’m surprised at how resilient and resonant the songs are, even though they haven’t been around for a long time. A good song is getting brighter.”

One of the things that causes Wainwright to honor Kate is the extent to which it influenced his decision to continue to focus on music. Several times in his late teens and early 20s, he had considered withdrawing from his artistic activities, but his mother wouldn’t benefit from it.

“I didn’t want to take piano lessons anymore and she farted around and she didn’t let me go. I went on, which was obviously worth it,” says the songwriter, who has had 10 of his own albums in the past two decades. “I dropped out of school and lived with her and had no money – we weren’t rich – and she said, “Don’t get a job. It will kill your soul.” She gave me permission on the condition that I continue to work on it. “

McGarrigle’s memory of her sister is a memory of someone who sometimes felt that she had not been given the honor she deserved. She describes how often as Kate & Anna McGarrigle they should sing The Log Driver’s Waltz, which their former band Mountain City Four had recorded as the musical basis for an animated CBC Heritage vignette. The short film has been broadcast many times over a decade. When she and Kate appeared on the stage, the audience called for the song.

The thing is, the McGarrigles didn’t write this song – Wade Hemsworth did it.

“It annoyed Kate that people took him seriously as a songwriter but didn’t take him seriously,” she recalls, noting that the famous, honest Kate “definitely had an advantage.”

Wainwright reminds the audience that the McGarrigles are appearing less and less often and that the tribute concert offers a rare opportunity to see the family, especially Anna, on stage.

“For all McGarrigle fans out there, this may be the last chance to see them perform,” he says. “This is a big show.”

McGarrigle may not be quite ready to say goodbye to the live performance, but she admits that she is somewhat afraid to step on stage in front of a huge audience, although her shows with sister Kate have always been casual – “dilapidated” the word an enchanted critic used to describe it in the Guardian’s obituary for Kate.

“I’m scared,” says McGarrigle bluntly. “I had a bit of bronchitis and I think my voice is getting quieter. But I’m looking forward to the show. One thing about Rufus and Martha is that the energy level is increasing. They have a lot of great things ahead of them and I really hope that they are translated. “

