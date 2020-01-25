advertisement

About 30 demonstrators gathered Saturday for the annual demonstration to close the Waihopai Spy Base.

Protesters at an annual demonstration against the Waihopai Spy Base in Marlborough say the base does nothing to prevent terrorism in New Zealand.

More than 30 people gathered outside the station, about 20 kilometers outside of Blenheim, on Saturday morning. The police were also present at the event.

Anti-basic campaign spokesperson and protest organizer Murray Horton said the demonstration was particularly relevant this year, given recent activity in Iran and last year’s terrorist attack in Christchurch.

He said that the events of March 15, where a foreign shooter killed 51 people at their place of prayer, showed that the Waihopai Spy Base did not keep the New Zealanders safe.

Protest organizer Murray Horton has attended most demonstrations since they started in 1988.

“The spies were striking because of their absence, they played absolutely no role in detecting, preventing or stopping that mass murder,” he said.

“That particular guy, a foreign terrorist operating on New Zealand soil with a long foreign electronically designed footprint, was eventually knocked down by two land police, not by spies.”

Horton has been present at the protests since they started in 1988, shortly after the Government Communications Security Bureau’s surveillance base became operational. He noted that when the first protest took place, Ronald Reagan was the American president and Princess Diana was alive.

Since then, he said that the base “New Zealanders and foreigners” continued to spy, as prescribed by the US National Security Service.

Protesters gather outside the Waihopai Station, in Marlborough. The most important point of discussion this year was American President Donald Trump.

Scheduled guest speaker Greens MP, Golriz Ghahraman, could not attend due to illness, but had given a speech that was read by Green Party member Dot Lovell-Smith.

As an Iranian New Zealander and a refugee, Ghahraman had thought about the life of the Iranian regime of the 1980s, and urged the closure of the base in the interest of New Zealand’s peace and independence.

“It is an important contribution on our behalf to the global espionage and war industry of America,” she wrote.

Lesley Hill, who also attended the protests for decades, said the espionage base was not in New Zealand’s interest.

Protester Deborah Williams argued that the national defense budget could be better spent in New Zealand.

“Does it really work for us? I think it works for America, it works for the NSA and the other Five Eyes partners,” she said.

“It binds us in military alliances, and the madness, the drone murders, the whole lot.”

The argument for an independent foreign policy was also put forward in connection with recent news events, the assassination of the Iranian Major General Soleimani by the US Army earlier this month.

“Waihopai represents New Zealand’s most important contribution to the US military alliance,” Horton said.

Dot Lovell-Smith reads a speech from Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman, who could not be present.

“It makes us complicit in the actions of the crazy king (Trump), and it means that we have blood on our hands.”

Green Party Kaikōura candidate Richard McCubbin attended the protest for the first time on Saturday and said he had learned a lot.

“The Greens stand for an independent foreign policy and this is an insult to that,” he said.

Richard McCubbin (left), Warren Thomson, Dot Lovell-Smith and Steffon Browning depicted at the gates of the Waihopai Spy Base.

Protester Melanie Thomson, who attended the protests with her father Warren Thomson, sang the Waihopai song to the public and said she was disappointed that her generation could not have reached anymore.

“My teenage years were spent here, I was often arrested here with my father and went through the fences, and I feel that my generation has abandoned people.

“It’s the young people who have to pay the price for places like this.”

Protesters make their requirements clear.

