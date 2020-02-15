GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) – The Reds went in a slightly different direction when they signed left-handed Wade Miley in the off-season.

Instead, they spent a considerable amount of money on a free agent.

Miley received a two-year, $ 15 million contract from the Reds, who lacked a left-handed rotation. 33-year-old Miley will receive $ 6 million this year and $ 8 million in 2021. There is a $ 10 million club option for 2020 with a $ 1 million buyout.

Miley can earn an additional $ 500,000 annually in innings-based incentive awards: $ 50,000 each for 140, 150, 160 and 170 and $ 100,000 each for 180, 190 and 200.

Alex Wood was the only left-handed player last season, and injuries limited him to seven starts. After the season, he left Cincinnati as a free agent.

In this off-season it was a priority to find a left-hander for an already solid rotation.

“We’re facing lineups that lefties can be more effective against,” said manager David Bell. “You can’t always do it that way, but it will happen.” If we get involved, we may be able to do it. It’s not essential to have a left-hander, but it’s definitely an asset. “

Miley has each reached the playoffs with Milwaukee and Houston in the last two seasons. Last year he battled an ERA of 16.68 and a 1-2 appearance in the playoffs in September. Overall, he was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA for Houston.

The Reds were partly interested in Miley because pitching coach Derek Johnson knows him from Milwaukee, where Johnson was the pitching coach in 2018.

“He was a good player in good teams, but most of what I know about him and how he competes comes from DJ,” said Bell.

Miley stayed in touch with Johnson last year and was drawn to the possibility of seeing her again in Cincinnati.

“I’ve always liked the National League better,” said Miley. “Derek Johnson was a big part of it. This is a good ball club. I’m looking at what they did. I’m looking forward to it.” to be with them to take the next step. “

The Reds committed $ 165 million in the off-season to sign Miley, second baseman Mike Moustakas, outfielder Shogo Akiyama, outfielder Nick Castellanos, and reliever Pedro Strop to end a series of six consecutive losses.

Miley joins a rotation that includes 2019 all-stars Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray, as well as Trevor Bauer and Anthony DeSclafani.

“It’s exciting to see,” said Miley. “This is a talented group and I am proud to be part of it.”

