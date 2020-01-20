Waco celebrates Martin Luther King Day | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – Various events in the city commemorate Martin Luther King Day on Monday, including a march across the iconic footbridge and an event with a panel of speakers ranging from historians to pastors.

Every year the Zeta Phi Beta women’s club and Phi Beta Sigma brotherhood organize a ‘March for peace and observance’ to commemorate the holiday.

“Dr. Martin Luther King had a vision that he wants to see all people come together and walk hand in hand, regardless of the race, regardless of how they look on the outside, and this event symbolizes that, ”says Phi Beta Sigma member Dominque Hill. “It is a representation of the dream that Dr. Martin Luther King had.”

advertisement

Members of national fraternities and student clubs visited high school students and local residents. As they walked across the bridge, they all sang “We shall overcome.”

“It means that we are persistent (sic),” says Hill. “It means that there is nothing that can stop us. That we can achieve everything if we focus on it.”

Mission Waco also organized an event to celebrate King at the Jubilee Theater in East Waco. The speakers spoke about King’s relationship to God and his fellow man, as well as his love of the music that formed his legacy.

One of the speakers, Malcolm Foley, is a preacher who has studied Waco’s checkered past with race relationship – especially the 1916 public lynch of Jesse Washington in downtown Waco.

“It is encouraging to see that a number of people are committed to thinking about what it means to be people fighting for justice because we are reminded that this is a constant,” says Foley. “This is a constant battle and we must involve everyone.”

Although King may not have lived to make his dream come true, some believe he would love what he would see today.

“I think Dr. King would be enthusiastic about how far we have come as a nation,” says Hill. “I think Dr. King would have been enthusiastic about Waco and what we are trying to achieve here. Although it is only one day, it is symbolic of what we want to see every day in the city of Waco. And so I think he would be pretty enthusiastic about how far we have come. “

Each celebration admitted that there is still work to be done in the field of race relationships in the US. They also describe King’s lasting legacy as love and acceptance.

.

advertisement