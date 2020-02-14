Children exposed to domestic violence were at risk of injury after delays by the Greater Manchester police in transferring them to social services.

A damn report on child services from the Wigan Council has shown that there is a “bad” partnership between City Hall and the police.

Ofsted inspectors found that child protection investigations were delayed and “seriously threatened” after the meetings between the agency and GMP had been postponed for weeks.

As a result, children were in “situations without risk” and adolescents and their families had no access to support at the earliest possible stage.

The Council’s employees were also burdened with an enormous workload after the Presidency’s failure to plan ahead to meet demand. Some cases have been hampered by poor social work practices.

A social worker said her number of cases was “terrible” and she felt that she was not doing her job properly.

The Wigan Council said that problems had arisen at a time of “unprecedented demand” for social care for children and that improvements have been made since then.

Senior child protection officers from across Greater Manchester have already written to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, raising concerns that the new computer iOPS system “creates daily risks for children”.

However, a GMP spokesman said, “as far as known,” iOPS has nothing to do with the problems identified by Ofsted.

The watchdog’s results were sent to the Wigan Council in January after a targeted visit to the agency.

The inspectors raised concerns about the time it took GMP to raise concerns about childcare when children were subjected to domestic violence.

“The police acknowledge that there is a backlog in identifying and referring the medium-risk cases and are reviewing their response,” the report said.

“However, these delays have left children in unrated risk situations and children and their families have access to services at the earliest opportunity.”

There were also concerns about the effectiveness of strategy meetings between GMP and child protection services.

Council officials continued to visit children between decision-making and strategy meetings, but the lack of timely discussions between the two parties increased the risk for children.

The report said: “The purpose and function of strategy meetings are seriously affected by a poor partnership between the local authority and GMP.

“Despite a number of top-level challenges from the local authority to the GMP, the partners were unable to ensure properly constituted strategy meetings in which the police participate, when and how they should take place.

“In a significant number of cases, strategy meetings did not take place several weeks after their recommendation.

“In some cases, this delayed the start of child protection tests.

“In a few relevant cases, strategy meetings and requests for child protection were not considered at all.”

Over the past six months, changes in thresholds – the point at which social services are likely to accept a referral for a child – have resulted in a “significantly increased” workload.

The number of cases thought to meet these new thresholds rose from 30 to 70 percent over a three-month period.

The report said: “An improvement plan has been drawn up, but these changes have resulted in a significant increase in work requirements that the local authority has had difficulty responding to.”

With demand increasing, the council is now dependent on two out of four members of its assessment team consisting entirely of agency staff – including managers.

However, Ofsted was free of charge to the council’s “door-to-door service”, a single point of contact that allowed the services to respond quickly – usually within 24 hours – to welfare needs.

James Winterbottom, director of child services at the Wigan Council, said: “The issues raised by the inspectors were issues that we had already identified on duty due to the unprecedented demand for social care for children, as seen by many local authorities across the country.

“We have already worked intensively with our partners to address these problems and continue to do so as a priority.

“Plans to address the areas for improvement already exist, including a more comprehensive recruitment strategy, a further reduction in the number of individual cases, and working in partnership to ensure that we always provide quality service to children and young people.”

He added: “We welcome the feedback and are pleased that the inspectors have highlighted the effectiveness of our response to a single front door for childcare for children in providing robust, timely and effective decisions for children.

“We will work closely with families and partner agencies to continue to improve in line with our ambitions and to ensure that every child and youth can have the best start in life.”

Rob Potts, chief constable of GMP Assistance, said the force had continued to improve working practices with partners “to protect the most vulnerable.”

He added: “Before the report was released, we had already started to make new plans, and after the evaluation, we worked hard with our partners to solve these problems.

“Relationships between us and child services continue to be close and high-level executives from both organizations have already met to discuss these results.

“All parties are committed to quickly resolving the issues highlighted in the report and will continue to advance our coherent partnership approach.”