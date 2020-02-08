Jax Taylor was out without his wedding ring again – six months after RadarOnline.com exposed him for not wearing it! Jax, who is married to Brittany Cartwright, the co-star of Vanderpump Rules, was just spotted in his Classic Corvette on 7 Eleven when he exchanged a bunch of lottery tickets.

He also left his dirty laundry when cleaning, as Radar’s new photos show. The 40-year-old Jax had no ring on his left hand and looked tired. He wore a black Adidas hoodie sweatshirt, sweatpants, a baseball cap, and sneakers on his day of care. The bad boy and 31-year-old Brittany have been married less than a year since they walked down the aisle on June 29.

As Radar reported, the two originally wanted to get married in Malibu, but ultimately chose Kentucky, where many of their relatives live. The VPR gang was all there to see Jax and Brittany tie the knot, including co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump Husband Ken.

Viewers of the Bravo show have arrived in the past when Jax and Brittany’s bachelor and bachelorette party scenes were airing. But is there already trouble in paradise? Already in August, Radar showed how Jax appeared ring-free in Los Angeles a few weeks after the marriage. A source then said to Radar: “It was just one thing at a time” for the couple.

Mr. and Mrs. Taylor are “unhappy” and “can’t get along,” the insider claimed. “Brittany wanted this magical and exaggerated wedding so that she can have a dream wedding that will air on TV,” said an insider. “And even though it was all she ever wanted and more, the magic didn’t last long at all.” Now Jax’s wedding ring is MIA again.

