advertisement

Volunteers pitch on Saturday morning to help homeowners whose homes were damaged by the West Houston explosion. Volunteers pitch on Saturday morning to help homeowners whose homes were damaged by the West Houston explosion. Photo: on stage

Volunteers pitch on Saturday morning to help homeowners whose homes were damaged by the West Houston explosion.

Volunteers pitch on Saturday morning to help homeowners whose homes were damaged by the West Houston explosion.

Photo: on stage

advertisement

Volunteers fan out on Saturday to help victims of explosions prepare for incoming rain

While researchers meet on Saturday morning to continue their investigation into a massive explosion in western Houston that killed two people on Friday, volunteers are busy helping people with damaged homes prepare for incoming rain.

The restoration team, a network of churches in West Houston dedicated to helping families destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, organized a few dozen volunteers with social media blasts and emails, according to Josef Klam, a pastor at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, one of the network members.

At HoustonChronicle.com: Huge explosion in West Houston demands two lives, destroyed Gessner neighborhoods

“We will do some work on houses, close windows, tarp some roofs, but more importantly, we will love our neighbors and make them aware that they are not alone in this,” Klam said.

“I think that is one of the great things about the city of Houston, that we are a city deep in our DNA that loves. We love our neighbors, no matter where they come from, how long they have been here, what language they speak, which church or religious tradition. We love our neighbors. “

The early morning explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing killed two workers, Frank Flores and Gerado Carasquillo. Another person was transported to the hospital and 18 others were “self-reported” to the local emergency rooms.

The impact of the explosion in the area was grim, houses blow from their foundations, shatter windows and blow doors from their frames.

Residents in the area told the Chronicle that they thought the explosion was so serious that they thought it was a rocket.

The explosion is still going on, but the authorities have said that propylene is the chemical. It has a number of industrial applications, including the production of films, fibers and plastic packaging.

At HoustonChronicle.com: What we know about Watson Grinding and Production

Art Police, head of the Houston police, said on Saturday morning on Twitter that he was conducting a joint investigative briefing with all relevant authorities – the Houston fire department; the Office for alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives; and the Houston Office of Emergency Management.

He said it will take days to go over the site.

The volunteers planned to target the area within the boundaries of Gessner Road, Clay Road, Shadowdale Drive and Bridgeland Lane, where 200 structures were designated with moderate to significant damage, according to one of the organizers.

About 25 houses are uninhabitable, he said.

advertisement