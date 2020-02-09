<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4688668002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=internal-revenue-service%2Ctaxes%2Cretirement%2Csocial-security%2Cpension-and-welfare%2Cpublic-finance%2Cincome-taxes%2Cnew-visitors-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=money&ssts=money%2Fbusiness%2Fconsumers&series=" name="snow-player/4688668002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/debdde80-28dc-4dba-bef0-1e14fb1c44a1-VPC_3_REASONS_TO_RETURN_RENTAL_CAR_DESK_THUMB.00_00_08_00.Still001.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

The tax advice program for older people is open to people of all ages. (Photo: Getty Images)

In many ways, creating and filing an income tax return is far less personal than it used to be.

Only about a quarter of calls to the Internal Revenue Service during the filing season last year went through, and these happy people had to wait an average of nine minutes.

They also received no specific instructions. “During the registration season, telephone assistants only answer basic questions and generally cannot answer tax questions,” said the Office of the National Taxpayer Advocate, an IRS watchdog, in a recent report.

It is also difficult to meet an IRS representative in person in the nearly 360 IRS offices across the country (including eight in Arizona). These offices only visited around 600,000 taxpayers in the last filing season, which ended in April. During this time, more than 137 million tax returns have been filed.

It’s no wonder that most people hire preparers whose costs can exceed $ 200 for a basic return, or do it themselves with paid software.

The IRS and a group of tax preparation companies offer free software to most individuals, but only about 2% of federal declarations in the past year have been submitted in this way. Many people are not eligible for free filing due to their income, age, or other factors, and the software providers in this program often try to direct taxpayers to paid services, according to the taxpayers’ national lawyer.

Dennis Molnar and Claudia Aguilar help Elmira Kamyab at the center to file her income tax return free of charge. (Photo: Russ Wiles)

There is also another way to file your tax return. According to experts, this is convenient, personal and free of charge. These are the programs managed by the IRS that are known as voluntary income tax assistance and tax advice for the elderly.

The programs are offered at thousands of schools, libraries, community centers, shopping centers and other locations across the country. Permission is not as limited as you might think.

Personal help available

Elmira Kamyab was one of the few taxpayers who visited a VITA office in Scottsdale. February 1st. This was the second year that the 28-year-old Scottsdale-based architect took up the program.

“It’s really helpful and I don’t have to pay anyone to help,” she said.

Kamyab was supported by volunteer Claudia Aguilar, an accounting student at Scottsdale Community College. She said this experience helps her prepare for a career in accounting or preparing tax returns. Many of the IRS-trained volunteer trainers in the VITA and TCE programs are retired.

Jim Simpson, an accountant who oversees the Scottsdale Community College site that Kamyab attended, said that on a typical day, 30 to 40 taxpayers are assisted by 10 preparers. Most people get in and out within 90 minutes to two hours, and there are often no waiting times for their returns to be submitted electronically.

Local nonprofit groups often work with the IRS to pay for various other costs, such as printing and electricity. A New Leaf sponsored the Scottsdale Community College site.

Are you authorized?

VITA websites are typically aimed at people with an income of USD 56,000 or less, including people with disabilities and people without knowledge of English. Despite the name, the tax advice program is open to older people of all ages, although volunteers at these locations receive more training in dealing with retirement and retirement issues.

Jim Simpson, a chartered accountant, oversees a free tax return website at Scottsdale Community College. (Photo: Russ Wiles)

On some VITA and TCE websites, taxpayers, regardless of income, age or tax complexity, can use the software provided by IRS to create their tax returns and store them on computer terminals. Volunteers are available to answer questions, Simpson said.

In general, the voluntarily supported VITA and TCE programs can include taxpayers with wages and salaries, dividends and interest, government tax refunds, unemployment benefits, pension income, pension plan distributions, simple capital gain / loss situations and self-employment, income, line item deductions, home sales and more. This also applies to the tax credit for children, various tax credits for education and the tax credit for earned income.

Many websites can also help you submit status reports, not just federal reports. The websites differ somewhat in the type of tax situations they can deal with. Nationwide, taxpayers submitted 3.2 million tax returns through the two programs last year.

problem situations

These volunteer programs generally cannot deal with corporate returns (Appendix C) that involve loss, complex capital gain / loss situations, and forms such as Appendix E (for rental income) with depreciation. If you are married and submit a joint return, you and your spouse must be present.

IRS publication 3676-B, which can be read at irs.gov, contains further details, including the documents to be included. You should bring your social security card, forms such as W-2 and 1099, withholding documents and a copy of last year’s tax return.

For more information, including help locating locations, go to irs.gov or here. You can also find locations at 1-800-906-9887 or 1-888-227-7669 for locations operated by AARP.

That personal touch

The VITA and TCE programs help to compensate for a shortage of personnel that has plagued the IRS for several years. In the approximately 360 tax advice offices operated by the agency, the number of staff has decreased by 40% in the past eight financial years, and the number of taxpayers has almost halved. All offices are now working by appointment.

“This (decline) doesn’t mean fewer taxpayers are asking for personal service,” the National Taxpayer Advocate office said in its report. “It means that taxpayers have less personal service available.”

You can reach Wiles at [email protected] or 602-444-8616.

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/money/business/consumers/2020/02/09/volunteer-income-tax-assistance-programs-offer-free-help-personal-service / 4668054002 /