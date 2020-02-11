Another four-pack of universal horror classics is courtesy of Blu-ray Scream Factory, with the brand new “Volume 4” collection for release on 17. March,

The special features include new 2K scans, new audio comments, a new feature and much more.

Volume 4 contains four horror stories from the archives of Universal Pictures, the true home of classic horror. This collection includes horror stars like Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Lionel Atwill and Rondo Hatton.

Boris Karloff ignites the canvas as an inventor, who is kidnapped by a gang of burglars and forced to help them with robberies night key, Bela Lugosi plays a creepy story with strange characters, secret passages and a murderer who masters the art of “mind about matter” night Monster, in the The culminationKarloff is fearsome like a crazy doctor, whose insane jealousy of a beautiful opera singer could drive him to murder. A giant of a man is used by an insane sculptor as an instrument of evil House of terror,

NIGHT KEY

NEW 2K scan of a fine-grained film element

NEW audio commentary with film historians Tom Weaver and Dr. Robert J. Kiss

Theatrical trailer

Production Design Stills / Gallery of Production Graphics

Still gallery

NIGHT MONSTER

NEW 2K scan of a fine-grained film element

NEW audio commentary with film historian Gary D. Rhodes

Theatrical trailer

Still gallery

THE CULMINATION

NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

NEW audio commentary with film historians Kim Newman and Stephen Jones

Theatrical trailer

Still gallery

HOUSE OF HORRORS

NEW audio commentary by film historian Scott Gallinghouse

NEW The Creeper – Rondo Hatton at Universal

Still gallery

