Another four-pack of universal horror classics is courtesy of Blu-ray Scream Factory, with the brand new “Volume 4” collection for release on 17. March,
The special features include new 2K scans, new audio comments, a new feature and much more.
Volume 4 contains four horror stories from the archives of Universal Pictures, the true home of classic horror. This collection includes horror stars like Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Lionel Atwill and Rondo Hatton.
Boris Karloff ignites the canvas as an inventor, who is kidnapped by a gang of burglars and forced to help them with robberies night key, Bela Lugosi plays a creepy story with strange characters, secret passages and a murderer who masters the art of “mind about matter” night Monster, in the The culminationKarloff is fearsome like a crazy doctor, whose insane jealousy of a beautiful opera singer could drive him to murder. A giant of a man is used by an insane sculptor as an instrument of evil House of terror,
NIGHT KEY
- NEW 2K scan of a fine-grained film element
- NEW audio commentary with film historians Tom Weaver and Dr. Robert J. Kiss
- Theatrical trailer
- Production Design Stills / Gallery of Production Graphics
- Still gallery
NIGHT MONSTER
- NEW 2K scan of a fine-grained film element
- NEW audio commentary with film historian Gary D. Rhodes
- Theatrical trailer
- Still gallery
THE CULMINATION
- NEW 2K scan of the interpositive
- NEW audio commentary with film historians Kim Newman and Stephen Jones
- Theatrical trailer
- Still gallery
HOUSE OF HORRORS
- NEW audio commentary by film historian Scott Gallinghouse
- NEW The Creeper – Rondo Hatton at Universal
- Still gallery
You can pre-order your copy today through Amazon.