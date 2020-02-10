Volkswagen AG announced on Saturday that it has postponed production in some factories in China because the deadly corona virus continues to spread.

Saic Volkswagen – a joint venture of the German automobile manufacturer

and SAIC Motor Corp.

– Postponed production in the factories to February 17, Volkswagen said. Only one of his Shanghai factories will be up and running on February 10th.

FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture between the FAW Group and Volkswagen, will resume production in China on February 10, with the exception of the Tianjin site, which will resume a week later.

“We are working hard to return to normal production processes and face challenges that result from the nationwide restart of the supply chain and the limited travel opportunities for our production staff,” said Volkswagen.