Volcano still life in the Philippines - News

The volcano has remained at alarm level 4 since Sunday, the second highest warning.



An erupting Philippine volcano remains life-threatening despite weaker emissions and fewer vibrations, a civil servant said on Friday and advised thousands of displaced persons not to return to the danger zone.

The Taal volcano emitted weaker ash and steam explosions on Thursday and Friday, the sixth day of its eruption. But despite the apparent silence, constant volcanic earthquakes, the drying of the crater lake and other signs, the magma is moving beneath it, said Maria Antonia Bornas, an official at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

“When there is an explosion, it will be life threatening, especially when people get very close, such as on Volcano Island,” Renato Solidum, head of the institute, told reporters.

The volcano has remained at alarm level 4 since Sunday, the second highest warning, indicating that a dangerous explosion in hours or days is possible. Solidum said that assessing the tranquility of the volcano can take up to two weeks.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from areas that are now protected and soldiers and police have stopped desperate villagers to return to retrieve property and save their poultry and livestock. The police have allowed parties in the area to check their homes for a few hours during the day in some risky villages.

Jerick Oco, a 21-year-old who worked as a tourist guide on Volcano Island, in the middle of Lake Taal to the south of Manila, was relieved to hear that the volcano calmed down but said that poor villagers like him face more daunting problems such as the finding new houses and jobs.

“They must help people to get their things out of their homes instead of blocking them. They must help them to restart (their lives),” said Oco.

Many houses and farms have been damaged by ash, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported that were caused directly by the eruption. Authorities have reported a traffic death on an asphalted road and an evacue that died of a heart attack.

