Volcano crisis: Sheikh Mohamed tweets support for Filipinos - News

He said the UAE is ready to provide support and assistance.



His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE forces, tweeted a message that his support for the Filipino people expanded after the Taal volcano broke out last week.

In his tweet – written in the Filipino language, Sheikh Mohamed said:

Ipinapaabot namin ang pakikiramay sa mga mamamayan ng Pilipinas sa pagputok ng Bulkang Language. Ipinagdarasal naming matapos ito nang may kaunting pinsala. Nakikiisa ang UAE sa Pilipinas sa hamong ito at handang magbigay ng suporta at tulong.

The tweet translates to:

Our heart goes out to the people of the Philippines after the eruption of the Taal volcano. We pray that these difficult times are over with the least losses. The UAE stands in solidarity with the Philippines in these difficult times and is ready to provide all support and assistance.

– ???? ?? ???? (@MohamedBinZayed) January 19, 2020

Taal – a small volcano near the Philippine capital, erupted on January 12 with a huge plume of ash and steam, evacuating tens of thousands of people and forcing the closure of Manila International Airport.

