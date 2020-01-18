VK plans Brexit celebrations, but warns that companies can suffer

advertisement

The British government has announced plans for special events on the night of January 31, when the country officially leaves the European Union, but the head of the State Treasury has admitted that some British business sectors will suffer as a result.

Sajid Javid told the Financial Times in an interview that UK regulations will not be aligned with the EU in the future and that these changes may harm some companies. The EU is currently Britain’s largest trading partner.

“There will be no coordination, we will not be a regulator, we will not be in the internal market and we will not be in the customs union – and we will do this by the end of the year,” he said, referring to a deadline by the end of 2020 for closing what is expected to be controversial trade negotiations with the then 27 EU Member States.

Britain will officially leave the EU block on the night of January 31, even though it will continue to follow EU rules for a transitional period of 11 months. It will be the first nation ever to leave the block. The British government plans to mark the occasion with a series of happy events.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to make a speech to the nation that evening after a rare cabinet session in northern England to emphasize his government’s plan to spread opportunities to that economically endangered region.

The government also plans to mark Brexit by projecting a clock on the premier’s official residence at 10 Downing Street in London, which counts down to 11 p.m. when the break takes place.

The entire Whitehall government district will be illuminated for the occasion as part of a light show with Union flags on all poles on Parliament Square. The government also makes a commemorative coin that comes into circulation that day.

But the Johnson conservative government is no longer actively working on a plan to make the well-known chimes of the Big Ben bell tower sound to Parliament at 11 p.m., despite a private fundraising campaign to support the chimes being activated .

Britain voted in a referendum in 2016 to become the first nation to leave the EU with 28 countries, but the process has been slower than expected. A stalemate last year restrained a withdrawal law, which led to a rare election in December that gave Johnson’s pro-Brexit Conservative Party a strong majority in parliament.

The Brexit divorce law passed quickly when the new parliament met. A transitional period will last until the end of 2020 when the negotiators try to forge a trade arrangement between Great Britain and the remaining EU countries.

Johnson has ruled out that an extension of the EU call deadline is being requested.

