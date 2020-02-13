HGTV made history by showing a throuple in the latest episode of House Hunters – and the viewers are there for it!

On Wednesday, February 12, the network broadcast an episode entitled “Three Are Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs” with three polyamorous homeowners, Brian, Lori and Geli, looking for their dream home in Colorado.

The trio spoke openly about their dynamism and admitted that they wanted to find a house that met their needs. Their list of must-haves included a three-car garage, a master bedroom for three, and space for Brian and Lori’s two children.

Looking for their ideal home, the three came across a house with a relatively small kitchen. “This is a couple’s kitchen,” said Lori, “not a Throuples’ kitchen.”

Finally, they chose a nice house that, although it was above their original budget, had a nice view of the mountains.

As described in detail below, Brian and Lori were already legally married when they met Geli in a bar and fell in love with her. Then Brian and Lori exchanged their vows with Geli in an engagement ceremony that their children attended.

HGTV viewers were amazed to see that the network had a throuple in one of their episodes – and many praised them for their brave decision.

“Oh my god. A throuple at House Hunters” Bad feminist Author Roxane Gay tweeted. “Great episode !!!! Instructive. “

“I really wanted to change channels until I heard Throuple. You have my full attention now, ”wrote one user.

“I have never tweeted #HouseHunters until tonight. Bravo #hgtv, you caught me with the throuple, ”tweeted a third viewer.

“Holy sh ** t a poly couple and uses the word bisexual on #HouseHunters ???? WOW NICE I DIG, ”wrote a tweeter.

“HGTV is perhaps the most progressive show on television. I’m watching a polyamory couple fight for a house! Another user commented. “To be honest, I feel like I’ve learned a lot #HouseHunters”

Some fans congratulated HGTV on “Storming into 2020” and taking a risk by sharing the unique story of Throuples.

“Literally perfect television,” tweeted one.

“Wow, shocked that this house hunter episode not only showed a poly relationship, but called the whole episode Throuple and downright said the women were bisexual. I think we have to stand! Another wrote.

“This throuple with house hunters … good for them …” tweeted another. “Representation is important.”