Vivarium Trailer captures Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg in a Suburban Nightmare

advertisement

Saban Films has released a new trailer for Vivarium, The film stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, who previously worked together on last year’s jewel “The Art of Self Defense”. This time they seem to be entering bizarre waters again as this seems to be a unique and strange little thriller that looks like it is at home in the Black Mirror universe.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywzmicMitN0 (/ embed)

advertisement

The trailer begins with the picture of a happy (ish) couple looking at a possible new home in a picturesque residential area. Everything is very distinctive, with little to no change from home. Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots are then unwittingly in the neighborhood after deciding that the house they showed is not for them. Whether they like it or not, they are forced to adopt a domesticated life, whether they like it or not. There’s a pretty interesting twist near the end of the trailer for a good degree. Overall, it looks like a unique little fantasy / thriller with a certain horror twist.

In this case, Lorcan Finnegan sits on the director’s chair. Finnegan already staged 2016’s Without a Name in 2016. The script was written by Garret Shanley, who also worked with Finnegan on Without a Name. Shanley also wrote The Realm Beyond Reason in 2018. Jesse Eisenberg recently played in Zombieland: Double Tap, the long-awaited sequel to Zombieland 2009. Imogen Poots was last seen in Blumhouse’s Black Christmas remake, which was released in December. Eisenberg also has resistance in the books for 2020, while Poots appears in the TV series I Know This Much is True.

Vivarium The focus is on a couple, Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots), who are looking for the perfect home. A mysterious real estate agent takes her to Yonder, a strange suburb full of identical houses. Tom and Gemma decide to leave pretty quickly, but if they try to leave the labyrinthine housing estate, every street brings them back to the same place, the house they didn’t want. They soon discover that their search for a dream house has put them in the middle of a real nightmare.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster was unveiled that perfectly staged the premise of the film and bears the slogan “You are at home forever”. The film debuted in Cannes last year and the critics have been fairly friendly so far as it currently has an 87 percent approval rating for Rotten Tomatoes. The cast also includes Jonathan Aris (Dracula, The End of the World), Danielle Ryan (Professionals, Jen), Senan Jennings (Dave Allen in Peace, Royally Ever After) and Eanna Hardwicke (The Eclipse) Krypton). Vivarium has not yet set a release date, but should arrive at Saban Films later this year. Be sure to check out the new trailer and the new poster.

Topics: Vivarium

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has an incredibly fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.

advertisement