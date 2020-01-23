advertisement

Saban Films has released the official trailer and poster art for Vivarium, a new science fiction thriller that locks up Jesse Eisenberg (Zombie country) and Imogen Poots (Green Room, Black Christmas) in the suburb with a baby.

in the Lorcan FinneganA young couple, played by Poots and Eisenberg, are looking for a starter home. You are following a mysterious real estate agent and you are in a strange housing estate with a baby and the accompanying note: “Raise the child and release it.”

Our own Joe Lipsett reviewed the film from the Fantasia Fest in Montreal last summer and wrote that Vivarium “explores the darker side of the suburbs” and adds that it “is built on fairly deep ideas about life goals, capitalism and gender roles, and upbringing.” “

Move on VOD platforms in Vivarium March 27, 2020.

