The sound of VISTA feels inevitable. The three-part New York piece plays a melodious melange of different styles – the guitar playing from metal, the ominous synthesizers and Gothic beats and beyond, the rising pop vocals of front woman Hope Vista. The combination is one that fans of all genres see more of these days, and the trio’s dedication to this sound gets them caught up in the fray and blurs the often rigid boundaries between culture or another and the creation of music that aims to scratching several itches immediately.

The band’s newest EP, The Repair, is trying to put this technique to the finishing touch. Even the quieter and darker of the album’s five tracks are brimming with brooding distortion and pulsating beats, all rooted in the specific multi-faceted sound they are committed to. Hope’s vocals are obviously a big part of this puzzle and differentiate the band from typical breathtaking pop acts as well as everyday soaring metal vocals. The result is a snapshot of a band that is leading a new form of rock and has the potential to become the standard in the coming years.

READ THIS: Poppy: “I never said my music was metal … we’re opening a new page.”

“The Repair is the next piece in the trilogy era and is about repairing our ruins,” says the band. “On the first EP of that era, The Ruins, we looked deeply at our personal ruins, including grief, flight, denial, and heartache. Every song on this record is linked directly to a song on the last EP to illustrate this process. The repair continues the development and deals with the process of repairing our defective parts. ”

Listen to our exclusive stream of VISTA’s The Repair: