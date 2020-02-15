Jonathan Marshall

Visiting the National Theater: A protracted master class from Lesley Manville

Photo: Johan Persson

Claire Zachanassian (Lesley Manville) returns to her penniless hometown and takes revenge on former lover Alfred (Hugo Weaving). Now, as the richest woman in the world, locals feel a possible change in their wealth, but learn that wealth comes at a price.

Photo: Johan Persson

It seems that the national price didn’t matter. With a well-known writer, two star leads and a huge cast, great rotary sets and even a live band, no expense was spared. For each impressive set piece, however, there are some filling moments as the band enters while we wait for the next scene. Time is the main problem here.

Photo: Johan Persson

After three and a half hours, the focus is so much on the theater that the dynamic slackens. However, the moments of real excitement are extraordinarily good and this is mainly due to the entire cast. We believe that Weaving’s Fear and Sara Kestelman and Nicholas Woodeson as Headmasters and Mayors provide excellent support.

Photo: Johan Persson

But that’s Manville’s show. With biting putdowns reminiscent of Bette Davis, she changes from outrageous to downright angry before sharing a beautifully tender scene with Alfred in the last act. With Claire with artificial legs, Manville also shows a remarkable physicality that evokes her strength through posture, upper body and voice. A fascinating master class in acting.

Photo: Johan Persson

The final moments are incredibly powerful, but even certain elements of the climax are pulled out. After more than three hours of investment, the audience is both tempo and pathos. It’s undoubtedly a great piece about the power of money and our idea of ​​justice, and the performances ultimately overshadow its shortcomings. But if this big visual festival were cut short, we would actually have a lot more to see.

The Visit, National Theater, upstairs, South Bank, SE1 9PX. Tickets £ 15- £ 89 until May 13th 2020.