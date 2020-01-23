Visit David Bowie's rare live appearance with Pink Floyd

advertisement

In May 2006, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour formed a surprise supergroup to perform at the Royal Albert Hall as part of his On a Island Tour.

With Pink Floyd’s founding member Richard Wright on the keyboard, Gilmour put the surprise guest Bowie on stage to interpret the debut single “Arnold Layne”, released in 1967.

In a tribute to founding member Syd Barrett, who not only wrote the song but also named the band and was the original lead singer, Gilmour Bowie asked to take the lead that went to the microphone and said: I hope I can justify ”when the crowd broke out into a standing ovation.

advertisement

The route is said to have been built around a transvestite who allegedly had the hobby of stealing women’s clothing and underwear from clotheslines. When Gilmour spoke about the origins of the song, he once claimed that it was a real person: “Both my mother and Syd’s mother had students as sub-tenants because there was a girl colleague on the street who always had great bras and Panties were on our clotheslines and ‘Arnold’ or whoever he was had parts of our clotheslines. “

Pink Floyd is following Trivia behind us, enjoy Bowie’s playback below.

[MORE] – Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason names his 5 favorite songs by Syd Barrett

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9NivaKUFME [/ embed]

Remarks

advertisement