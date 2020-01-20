Virus outbreak from China does not affect UAE: Ministry of Health - News

advertisement

The Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed that it is closely following the latest updates regarding the new corona virus in China and that no cases were reported in the UAE.

The Ministry accordingly reassures the public that the outbreak in the meantime does not pose any risk to public health in the UAE.

A senior official noted that the Ministry, in collaboration with its partners, is following a highly effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, in line with the highest international practices, to ensure sustainable efficiency and to protect society against health pandemics.

The official added that the UAE is one of the best countries in the world in terms of epidemiological surveillance and appropriate response to health emergencies according to World Health Organization standards.

Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, deputy secretary of health centers and clinics, stressed that the Ministry of Health has taken all precautionary measures in collaboration with its strategic partners and is ready to address any travel-related coronavirus cases to be detected in the country .

Al-Rand noted that the ministry has made sure that all ports are on standby to handle corona virus cases, emphasizing the need to follow standard procedures when detecting a case, including informing from health authorities, following necessary procedures and transporting patients to specific hospitals.

The Ministry of Health advises the public to follow preventive health measures and to view educational leaflets available on its website and official channels.

Staff Reporter

