Virginia's capital is preparing for a gun rights demonstration after the governor declared a temporary state of emergency - USA news

The capital of Virginia is preparing for the expected arrival of thousands of arms rights activists and other groups who have vowed to relocate to Richmond to protest Democratic plans to adopt arms legislation.

Governor Ralph Northam declared all weapons, including weapons, to be in a state of emergency prior to Monday’s rally. Militia groups and white supremacists were expected to mingle with gun rights activists. This raised concerns that the state could rethink the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

Virginia’s attorney general informed a judge on Thursday that law enforcement officials had identified “credible evidence” for armed non-governmental groups who wanted to go to the state to potentially participate in a “violent uprising”.

Toby Heytens also suggested, during his arguments, in a lawsuit from gun lawyers who contested the gun ban that the crowd could count tens of thousands. The Supreme Court upheld the arms ban.

The Virginia State Police, Virginia Capitol Police and Richmond Police are coordinating the event and are planning a large police presence at the Monday rally, which will include both uniformed and civilian officers. The police plan to limit access to Capitol Square to just one entrance, and have warned rally guests that they may have to wait hours to get past the security check.

A small crowd crowded in front of the Capitol near the security gate early Monday before the authorities began to admit people shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the only public entrance no plans to enter.

Authorities will try to avoid a recurrence of violence that broke out in Charlottesville in 2017 during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other far-right groups in a decade. Participants argued with counter-protesters, and an avowed white commander drove his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.

Law enforcement officers have been subjected to harsh criticism, which has been described as a passive response by both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racism protesters.

However, a motorhome that was adorned with Trump material and sold Trump goods that were parked in front of the line to the square was booted by a police officer shortly after parking on Monday: “You have two minutes before it is towed. The clock is ticking. ”

The Monday rally is organized by an influential grassroots rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group hosts an annual rally at the Capitol, usually an unremarkable event where a few hundred gun lovers listen to the speeches of a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers.

However, many more are expected this year. Second Amendment Groups have identified the state as a rallying point to fight what they see as national erosion of arms rights.

Virginia Beach’s 59-year-old Andy Kincaid got up at 2 a.m. to get to Richmond, but said he thought the number of attendees was overrated because the cold weather and rumors of anti-fascist infiltrators may have kept some of them away.

The withdrawal of the proposed new weapons restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. Much of the opposition has focused on a proposed ban on attack weapons.

The Virginia Democrats also support bills that limit handgun purchases to once a month. They conduct general background checks on weapon purchases and allow local authorities to ban weapons in public buildings, parks, and other areas from someone who is dangerous to themselves or others.

Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from Northern Virginia, brought up a white flag with the image of a rifle that said, “Come and take it.”

“I don’t like what the legislation does and I’m here to let you know,” he said, wearing a Trump ball cap. He believes that Northam’s proposed ban on attack weapons is the worst, but also that any proposal on the table violates rights.

He said he would not enter the square because he thought the demonstrators would most likely be arrested there. He said he was not afraid for his safety and pointed to a group of militia men nearby with rifles: “This is the safest place.”

Kincaid reiterated Regik’s lack of security concerns, but also said he wasn’t sure if he would go out on the court. When he entered the square, he said, “could adapt too much to their National Socialism.”

