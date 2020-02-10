Virginia Stalvey

Virginia S. Stalvey, 90, of Oxford, went home on February 7, 2020 to be with her Lord in Oxford, Florida. Virginia was born on June 6, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Austin and Margaret (Wold) Harland.

Virginia was a member of the Oxford Assembly of God Church, she was an excellent rider, loved to ride and show horses, and won the state of Florida for cutting.

Virginia is survived by her husband; Don, children; Faye Stanford (Gary), Judy Nichols (Allen) from Oxford, Barry O’Steen from Oxford, Dale Stalvey (Kim) from Georgia, grandchildren; Lisa, Margie, Lea, Scott, Michael, Clayton, Alissa, Matthew, Katie, May, great-grandchildren; Kelsey, Judson, Marischka, Kinsley, Keaton, Bethany, Catherine and Walker.

Virginia precedes the death of her first husband; Howard O’Steen and brother; Ted Harland.

A visit will take place on Wednesday, February 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home Banks / Page-Theus in Wildwood. The memorial service will take place on Thursday February 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Oxford Assembly of God Church. The funeral takes place at the Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford.