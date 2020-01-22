advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-08 01: 01: 49.0

The gap between Clemson and the rest of the ACC is huge

CHARLOTTE, NC – Coastal Division champion Virginia played well in the ACC championship game against Clemson on Saturday night and still lost 45 points. In other words, the gap between Clemson and the rest of the league is huge.

Virginia gained a total of 387 meters of attack power, but it wasn’t enough in a 62:17 Tigers bombing, and Cavalier head coach Bronco Mendenhall said his team simply didn’t have the answers they needed for Clemson’s talented squad.

“First of all, congratulations to Clemson and Coach Swinney on an ACC championship, and rightly so. It is a very good soccer team. Really talented, ”said Mendenhall. “They were well prepared, well executed, and I was very impressed. In terms of our performance, I thought there was strong insight, especially offensive while playing what I saw from Bryce, but there were times when we checked the watch, moved the soccer ball, and held on to the momentum.

“Ultimately, when it came to the number of large Clemson games on the field, we had no consistent answers for their passing game and their recipients, and we certainly couldn’t make enough stops and not enough stops to have a chance of being effective in the game. I am proud of my soccer team. I love her and found her preparation strong. Our execution didn’t hold up consistently enough at this level to have a chance to win the soccer game, so we’re looking forward to learning everything from that game, playing another one, and hopefully scoring a tenth victory at this point , That would mean a lot for this program and another bowl win. ”

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins said he think the Cavaliers could fill the gap with the Tigers.

“Oh, I mean it’s big. If they come out of here tonight and just see it firsthand, they are a great team and I think the gap between them and the ACC is big, but I think we are closer than people think, ”said Perkins. “We played and performed very well at times, and there was insight into this Virginia team, which can be one of the teams that fight with them year after year. It is big, but we will have the opportunity to close this gap in the coming years. “

Mendenhall said there was no way for the Virginia Scout team to repeat what Clemson could do.

“I think it could be difficult for almost everyone in the nation to adjust their staff and execution. They are very, very skillful in the elite level quarterback, very skillful in running back at the elite level, very skillful in at least three of the receiver positions with a very strong offensive front, ”said Mendenhall. “So the staff is made up of the national caliber, the national championship caliber and the ACC championship caliber.

“Yes, the chance to achieve that is very difficult. The challenge that teams face when playing against Clemson is, at least what I’ve learned and seen in the movie where it is to steal an extra number, and once you do that, the quarterback can guide them It can run back, the quarterback can throw it, the broad recipients can catch it short and long, and they can break tackles, so lots of weapons and a very good scheme. ”

The Cavaliers battled injuries late in the season, and inexperience showed up against Clemson’s offense.

“The call sheet went deep and so the running game was effective for Clemson tonight, but what was really more effective was the quick punches that went long and fast and deep on us,” said Mendenhall. “So we didn’t consistently defend the run. They saw that some of them were hit for 20 or 15 yards, and that was just a mismatch gap, and that comes from a few extra players who weren’t that experienced and just consistent and then had to hit blocks and get out the blocks that are a little bit better than what we’ve done so far, and then combine that with the “Run and Play” action with the RPO, where it looks like “Run” turns into downfield throws isolated to very good wide receivers. We didn’t have enough answers to defend these games, and we didn’t run the ones we had well enough, so give Clemson credit. “

Cornerback Nick Grant did not hold back when asked about Clemson’s recipients.

“They are the best receivers we’ve ever seen. It’s just a fact. It doesn’t change the fact that we weren’t doing our best game,” Grant said. “Every time we don’t play well, there will be others People look better. We only work on our technology and trust our technology, then things go in our favor. People only see how big pieces are made, but often these players are hidden. ”

