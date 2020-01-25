advertisement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Officials across the road from Hampton Road mourn the loss of a female officer with the Virginia Peninsula Regional Prison.

Major Angelanette Moore suffered a heart attack and died Thursday, January 23.

“Major Angelanette Moore was an admired and respected member of the VPRJ family,” the prison said in a statement. Major Moore was 100% committed to her chosen career in corrections. She really enjoyed her work and was committed to training and developing her junior officers.

“The presence of Major Moore was that of a strict but always honest professional. Major Moore was committed to this agency and the respectful and proper care of those in custody.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Major Moore’s family during this tragic time and we will continue to help them to be sad.”

The Williamsburg-James City County Sheriff Office, the York-Poquoson Sheriff Office, and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said they mourn the “tragic loss.”

